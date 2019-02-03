This Week in Pierre: Sports Betting in Deadwood, Reporter Shield Laws, Gender Identity in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers plan to take up bills to create a reporter shield law, allow sports betting in Deadwood and ban teaching about gender identity in elementary and middle schools.

The Legislature returns Tuesday.

A House committee plans to debate a bill Wednesday that would give protections to journalists who refuse to disclose information or sources. Gov. Kristi Noem called for a reporter shield law in her State of the State address.

A proposal asking voters to legalize sports betting in Deadwood is set to have a hearing Wednesday in a Senate panel.

Bills seeking to promote “intellectual diversity” at state universities, require high school students to pass a civics test to graduate and prohibit public school instruction about gender identity or expression through seventh grade are to be debated Wednesday in a House committee.