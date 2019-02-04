Architectural Draftsman

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Nielson Construction is looking for a person with experience in Architectural Drafting to join our team. If you are looking for an established and stable company that’s customer focused, design driven, and quality first, then Nielson Construction is the place for you.

As one of the largest residential design/build firms in the area, Nielson Construction creates customized floor plans for customers in the Sioux Falls area. As a member of our Architectural Drafting team, you will work closely with our Designer and Sales Team to create construction documents based on provided designs and partner with our Superintendents who are ultimately responsible for building the project.

Benefits Include:

Competitive pay

Vacation and Holiday Pay

Health Insurance

Dental

Vision

401K

AFLAC

Job Requirements:

Your role as an Architectural Drafter will include:

• Working closely with designers to provide feedback and suggestions to ensure the project meets the customer’s needs and provides maximum value to their home

• Identifying potential problems or code issues in the design and proposing solutions

• Working with the developer to address their concerns or make modifications

• Partner with our permit application specialist to ensure that jobs move forward in a timely fashion

• Providing detailed, accurate construction drawings that allow for a successful build by our operations team

The person we’re looking to add to our team should have:

• 1-2 years minimum of experience in drafting

• Proficiency in Autodesk AutoCAD

• Proficiency in Revit is a plus

• Experience with Photoshop

• Experience in residential architecture

• Excellent communication skills

• High attention to detail

We offer to our employees a company culture based upon integrity, professionalism, collaboration and challenge. As a leader in the industry, we offer financial and corporate stability, opportunity for advancement, and top-tier compensation. If this sounds like the kind of company that you would like to call home, please send in your resume for consideration. For more information on Nielson Construction you can visit us at www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/

This is a full-time, year-round position with opportunity to grow within the company and the opportunity to learn many aspects of the construction industry.

Contact Information:

Email Resume To: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Call Ashley 605.767.3500

Fax: 605.767.3501