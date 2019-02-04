Authorities Searching for Missing Pennington County Girl

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

Pennington County, S.D. (From PCSO) – Additional resources are now searching for a missing nine year old girl last seen at 11:20 am, Sunday, February 3, 2019, leaving the Children’s Home Society on South Rockerville Road. The Civil Air Patrol joined the rescue effort by air and ground Monday morning.

Serenity Dennard is described as a Caucasian female, 4’7”, 90 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing only a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots. (Picture attached)

Pennington County Deputies, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and at least three dogs searched the area until 10 pm Sunday. Searchers used hand-held thermal imaging devices. Deputies stayed all night patrolling the area and the search resumed with additional resources Monday at 7 am.

We appreciate the public’s offer of help, but we have the professional staff we need and the option for additional resources. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has been asked about issuing an Amber Alert. Currently, this does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, which includes credible evidence that a child under 18 years old has been abducted.

We encourage anyone living in the Rockerville and Highway 16 area to search their outbuildings and property. If anyone has seen or had contact with Serenity Dennard, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.