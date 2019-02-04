Couple Settles With Humane Society Over Seizure of 11 Dogs

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Humane Society of the Black Hills has reached a settlement with a former Rapid City couple who accused the group of unlawfully seizing their 11 dogs.

The Humane Society took Dana and Shelly Sorenson’s dogs on Nov. 21, 2018, after the couple reported that one had bitten a French bulldog. The couple accused the Humane Society of illegally taking all 11 dogs instead of just the one that they believed had attacked the French bulldog.

Lawyers say the animal shelter agreed to cover the $5,000 in boarding costs as part of the settlement reached in late December 2018. Boarding is $30 per dog, per day.

The Sorensons’ lawyer, Robert Pasqualucci, says his clients moved away from the Rapid City area after the settlement was reached.