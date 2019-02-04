Elements Begin to Emerge of Walz Agenda for Rural Minnesota

Associated Press,
Share This:

ST. PAUL, Minn. – New Gov. Tim Walz won’t release his first budget until Feb. 19 but some elements of his agenda for rural Minnesota are already emerging.

Walz is Minnesota’s first governor from greater Minnesota since Rudy Perpich left office in 1991.

The Democratic former congressman from Mankato has provided some glimpses recently about his plans for the parts of Minnesota that lie outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area, an expanse that often complains of getting shortchanged.

Walz says he wants the state to pick up a greater share of the costs of K-12 education to reverse a widening gap between rural and urban districts. He wants to restore local government aid to 2002 levels, an increase of about $30 million. And he’s promising a “moonshot type of approach” toward expanding rural broadband.

Categories: Education, Health, KDLT News Today, Local News, News, U.S. & World News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Minnesota Announces Restrictions On Using Herbicid...
Former Boss Charged With Murder In Shooting Death ...
Co-Op Closes South Sioux City Soy Protein Plant
248,000 Hourly Workers In Minnesota Make $9.50 Or ...

You Might Also Like