Environmental Group Focusing on Cleaning Up Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A group working to clean up the Big Sioux River says this year’s focus will be tackling the deadly foam that emerges every spring.

The “Friends of the Big Sioux River” is a volunteer-based non-profit. The environmental groups ultimate goal is to make the Big Sioux “swimable.” But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to reach that point.

Some of the current pollution problems the Big Sioux is facing include sediment, E-Coli bacteria from animals and pet waste and nitrates from nitrogen fertilizers.

The group argues that a cleaner, healthier river will also add to the quality of life in Sioux Falls.