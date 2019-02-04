Flu On The Rise In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Flu season is in full swing in South Dakota. So far, there have been over 15-hundred confirmed cases in the state. But there’s some good news this season.

“It’s peaking at almost the exact same time as it did last year. But we’re not seeing as serve of illnesses. I think what we’re seeing is we think the vaccine is doing a pretty good job,” says Avera Health Physician Dr. Jennifer McKay.

Over 9-thousand tests for the flu have been performed and 31% of those cases tested positive. Anyone who is over the age of 65 or has a chronic medical illness are at the highest risk to catch the flu. But this doesn’t exclude the younger population.

Dr. McKay explains, “People who are younger, people who are healthy may get it. They may not know they got it. If they do get it, they’ll feel really bad for about a week.”

Some of the biggest signs of the flu include a high fever and a lot of coughing. It can be hard to avoid the bug just by doing daily activities. Doctors say the best thing you can do to try to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated.

“I think we all are out in the world everyday and our hands are all over things. We’re picking up telephones and we’re touching surfaces everyone has touched,” says Dr. McKay. “It’s really difficult to keep your hands so clean that you would never be exposed to it, which is why we recommend immunizations.”

One of the main myths about the flu shot is that it doesn’t work and it only makes people sick. That can be true if you have a weak immune system or if the vaccine contains a live virus.

“The virus that people do get in the form of the shot is actually dead. Sometimes you can feel like you have the flu because your body is creating an immune response to the shot itself,” says Dr. McKay.

Overall, one of the easiest ways to avoid the flu is simply washing your hands regularly. If parents want to get children under 4 vaccinated, it’s recommended they visit their pediatrician for the vaccine instead of going to a walk-in clinic. Some clinics might have age restrictions on flu shots.