Officials Seek Information on Fatal Shootings of Eagles

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Federal and South Dakota officials are looking for information about the recent killing of a 2-year-old golden eagle found in South Dakota.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the conviction of those involved in shooting eagles in South Dakota.

The agency said Friday three other eagles had been killed in central South Dakota within the previous five weeks. Officials estimate nearly 1,000 golden eagles are illegally shot annually.

Officials say agents retrieved the radio-collared golden eagle Jan. 29 after it registered a dead signal. The service says it had traveled to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, through Canada and to Alaska and back before being killed.

Golden eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.