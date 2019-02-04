Out and About with Kali: Week of February 4

Hearty Midwesterners rarely let the weather stand in the way of getting out when there is something fun or interesting to do. And this week, again, there is no shortage of events to check out. Kali Trautman of The Event Company was back in again Monday morning with our KDLT News Today crew. Check out the list of happenings she brought along with her.

February 4th – 9th – Sioux Falls Winter Festival, Downtown Sioux Falls

Thursday, February 7th – In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast, Sioux Falls Convention Center

Saturday, February 9th – Sunday, February 10th– 2019 Austad’s Great Plains Golf Expo, Sanford Pentagon

Saturday, February 9th – Valentine Cupcake Decorating Class, Half Baked Sioux Falls

Sunday, February 10th – Galentine’s Day, Sioux Falls Empire Mall