Out and About with Kali: Week of February 4

KDLT Staff,
Hearty Midwesterners rarely let the weather stand in the way of getting out when there is something fun or interesting to do. And this week, again, there is no shortage of events to check out. Kali Trautman of The Event Company was back in again Monday morning with our KDLT News Today crew. Check out the list of happenings she brought along with her.

February 4th – 9th – Sioux Falls Winter FestivalDowntown Sioux Falls

Thursday, February 7th In Her Shoes Empowerment BreakfastSioux Falls Convention Center

Saturday, February 9th – Sunday, February 10th2019 Austad’s Great Plains Golf ExpoSanford Pentagon

Saturday, February 9th Valentine Cupcake Decorating Class, Half Baked Sioux Falls 

Sunday, February 10th Galentine’s DaySioux Falls Empire Mall

 

 

Categories: KDLT News Today, KDLT News Today Interviews, Local News, News
