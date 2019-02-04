Police: Man Found With Meth, 18 Fake $100 Bills Following Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police found meth and 18 fake $100 bills on him.

30-year-old Joshua Michael Hamilton is facing forgery, weapons and drug charges. Police were originally called to check on him at a hotel Sunday night.

Hamilton ran when officers arrived. Police say when they caught him, he attempted to pull a stun gun out of his pocket. Police found meth in his pocket, along with 18 counterfeit bills, all with the same serial number.