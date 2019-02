Police Responded to 39 Crashes in 3 Hours Monday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say there were 39 crashes in city limits this morning, all likely related to the icy road conditions.

Most of the crashes happened between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., with 20 reported in the 8 a.m. hour. A majority of the accidents were reported on side streets.

Officers advise drivers to go slow, and take extra time in slick conditions.