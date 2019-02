Rehfeld’s Art Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The fight to end Alzheimer’s is one we here at KDLT are very passionate about.

A Sioux Falls business is also teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to help fund research, and find a cure.

With us today is Matt Jorgenson of Rehfeld’s Art and Framing in downtown Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls artist Idali Hall.