Rollover Crash Shuts Down I-90, 1 Person Airlifted to Hospital

HARTFORD, S.D. – A portion of Interstate 90 was shut down earlier this morning after a rollover accident.

Initial reports indicate four people were ejected from a vehicle, with slippery road conditions playing a factor. One of the four people was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to release the extent of injuries or how many people and vehicles were involved.