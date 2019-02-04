Scoreboard Monday, February 4th
Men’s Basketball
Jamestown 102, DWU 63 *Kramer 13 points
Women’s Basketball
DWU 98, Jamestown 92 (4 OT) *Carr 38 points/17 rebounds
Boys Hockey
Luverne 6, Windom 2
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Chester 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 50, Wilmot 45
Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 41
Dakota Valley 72, Spirit Lake, Iowa 63
DeSmet 59, Castlewood 56
Dell Rapids St. Mary 72, Gayville-Volin 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 60
Elkton-Lake Benton 72, Great Plains Lutheran 45
Hamlin 63, Arlington 60
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, James Valley Christian 30
Howard 77, Iroquois 53
Jones County 57, Sully Buttes 49
Langford 44, Waubay/Summit 36
Milbank 66, Deuel 55
Oelrichs 75, Newell 45
Potter County 71, Redfield/Doland 59
Viborg-Hurley 82, Canistota 74
Wagner 64, Ethan 55
Wall 61, Philip 35
Warner 40, Britton-Hecla 37
West Sioux 76, Unity Christian 67
Girls
Avon 63, Gregory 42
Bon Homme 45, Parker 33
Canton 56, Centerville 46
Colman-Egan 53, Baltic 40
Corsica/Stickney 61, Burke 36
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 41
Deubrook 55, Madison 45
Deuel 47, Milbank 43
Emmetsburg 50, Spencer 24
Ethan 66, Wagner 44
Florence/Henry 59, Estelline/Hendricks 44
Grant County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 46
Groton Area 39, Northwestern 37
Hills Beaver Creek 70, Mountain Lake 29
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, James Valley Christian 30
Langford 41, Waubay/Summit 35
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 38
Lead-Deadwood 52, Upton, Wyo. 30
Miller 44, Lower Brule 42
Newell 43, Sundance, Wyo. 40
Redfield/Doland 54, Potter County 30
Rock Valley 48, Boyden Hull 41
Sully Buttes 53, Jones County 30
Tea Area 63, Western Christian, Iowa 60
Todd County 77, Stanley County 33
Viborg-Hurley 65, Canistota 60
Warner 55, Britton-Hecla 25
Waverly-South Shore 61, Lyman 44
Worthington 74, Windom 65