Scoreboard Monday, February 4th

Mark Ovenden,
Men’s Basketball

Jamestown 102, DWU 63 *Kramer 13 points

Women’s Basketball

DWU 98, Jamestown 92 (4 OT) *Carr 38 points/17 rebounds

Boys Hockey

Luverne 6, Windom 2

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Chester 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 50, Wilmot 45

Colman-Egan 61, Baltic 41

Dakota Valley 72, Spirit Lake, Iowa 63

DeSmet 59, Castlewood 56

Dell Rapids St. Mary 72, Gayville-Volin 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 60

Elkton-Lake Benton 72, Great Plains Lutheran 45

Hamlin 63, Arlington 60

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, James Valley Christian 30

Howard 77, Iroquois 53

Jones County 57, Sully Buttes 49

Langford 44, Waubay/Summit 36

Milbank 66, Deuel 55

Oelrichs 75, Newell 45

Potter County 71, Redfield/Doland 59

Viborg-Hurley 82, Canistota 74

Wagner 64, Ethan 55

Wall 61, Philip 35

Warner 40, Britton-Hecla 37

West Sioux 76, Unity Christian 67

Girls

Avon 63, Gregory 42

Bon Homme 45, Parker 33

Canton 56, Centerville 46

Colman-Egan 53, Baltic 40

Corsica/Stickney 61, Burke 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 41

Deubrook 55, Madison 45

Deuel 47, Milbank 43

Emmetsburg 50, Spencer 24

Ethan 66, Wagner 44

Florence/Henry 59, Estelline/Hendricks 44

Grant County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 46

Groton Area 39, Northwestern 37

Hills Beaver Creek 70, Mountain Lake 29

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, James Valley Christian 30

Langford 41, Waubay/Summit 35

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 38

Lead-Deadwood 52, Upton, Wyo. 30

Miller 44, Lower Brule 42

Newell 43, Sundance, Wyo. 40

Redfield/Doland 54, Potter County 30

Rock Valley 48, Boyden Hull 41

Sully Buttes 53, Jones County 30

Tea Area 63, Western Christian, Iowa 60

Todd County 77, Stanley County 33

Viborg-Hurley 65, Canistota 60

Warner 55, Britton-Hecla 25

Waverly-South Shore 61, Lyman 44

Worthington 74, Windom 65

