Viborg-Hurley Sweeps Exciting Doubleheader From Canistota

HURLEY, SD… The Cougars of Viborg-Hurley spent a doubleheader Monday night in Hurley from Canistota. But it wasn’t without a supreme effort from the Hawks.

In the girls game the Hawks actually led by as many as 9 points in the second quarter as Jordan Engelbrecht scored 21 for James Strang’s team. But the 11-4 Cougars finished the half with a 4-point lead as Tori Hansen scored 15 and also grabbed 15 rebounds. The second half was tight right to the finish with the home team hanging on to win 65-60.

The boys game was equally exciting with the Hawks again jumping on top early. They led by as many as 7 against the 3rd-ranked Cougars and 40-35 at the half. But Viborg-Hurley showed why it is ranked 3rd in class “B” with a 14-1 record. They rallied after intermission for an 82-74 victory.