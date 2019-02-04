Zenner Hopes to Continue his NFL Career

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former SDSU star running back Zach Zenner was back in Sioux Falls Monday and chatted with KDLT Sports about his career in the NFL. The 2018 season was certainly a roller coaster when he was cut after an injury only to be re-signed late in the season. And he produced for the Lions when given a chance, rushing for 265 yards and 3 TD’s including 94 in the season finale at Green Bay when he found the end zone. The Eagan, MN native will eventually become a doctor, but as long as his health is good and he’s getting a chance to play, he wants to stay in the NFL. The next question is where that will be. Zach is a free agent and hopes to find out soon where he might get that opportunity in 2019.