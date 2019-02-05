911 Service Down in Parts of Baltic, Crooks and Garretson

GARRETSON, S.D. – According to Alliance Communications, 911 calls from Alliance landline phones aren’t going through. The outage is affecting customers in Baltic, Crooks and Garretson.

The company has technicians troubleshooting the issue, however there is no estimated time of when services could be restored.

The company is said to be experiencing a widespread phone and Internet outage.

Updates will be posted to Alliance Communication’s Facebook page.