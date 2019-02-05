Inside South Dakota Politics: Week of February 5

There are a lot of bills in this year’s legislature that the Democratic Party and GOP have not been all that far apart on. There is a need, legislators know, to come together on issues like the nursing home crisis, transparency in government, the meth epidemic, and more.

But there are a few bills coming up this week in Pierre that Sam Parkinson, Executive Director for the State Democratic Party, and Dave Roetman, Finance Director and former County Chair for the State Republican Party, don’t necessarily see eye to eye on. Among them, the need for legislating free speech on college campuses across the state. Hear what they have to say on that, the State of the Union, and more, below.