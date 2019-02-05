Daum In Final 20 For Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was among 20 student-athletes named to The John R. Wooden Late Season Watch List, announced Monday evening on ESPN2 and ESPN.com.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list has been narrowed throughout the year from 50 in the preseason, to 25 mid-season, and now the 20-member list of late-season front-runners for college basketball’s most prestigious individual honor. Daum has been on both lists this season and was a pre- and mid-season contender in 2017-18.

This season, the Kimball, Nebraska native is one of two players nationally to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, leading the team with 24.9 points and 11.3 rebounds, on average. The big man is shooting 51.7 percent from the field through 25 games and has skyrocketed on the NCAA’s all-time scoring chart, rising to No. 15 his last time out with 2,854 career points.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation’s best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she meets or exceeds the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07 & ’08), Maya Moore (’09 & ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), and last year’s recipients, A’ja Wilson of South Carolina and Jalen Brunson of Villanova.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.