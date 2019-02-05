Girls Basketball Recap with OG, BV and Lincoln Winning

Girls Basketball Recap with OG, BV and Lincoln Winning

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, SD… It was a busy Tuesday night in girls basketball. Emma Ronsiek had 16 and Isabelle Moore 14 points as 2nd-ranked O’Gorman beat Roosevelt 48-31 at the Sanford Pentagon. They will most likely move back into the top spot after Lincoln knocked off Harrisburg 53-52 on Emma Osmundson’s late basket. She scored 17 and Morgan Hansen 15 in the patriots win. And #3 Brandon Valley got 16 from Trinity Law in a 59-39 win over Minneota, MN. The Vikings were 18-0 and ranked #1 in Class 1-A as Lydia Sussner scored 20 in the loss. She has over 2,000 points in her career.