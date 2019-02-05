More Than 100 Involved in Search For 9-Year-Old Girl

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says more than 100 people are looking for a 9-year-old girl who ran away from a residential youth home near Rockerville.

It’s the third day of the search for Serenity Dennard who left the Children’s Home Society Sunday morning without a coat. Sheriff’s officials say deputies have been going door to door speaking with neighbors and looking in outbuildings, hay bales, log piles and other spaces.

Authorities have located a couple they were seeking who spotted the girl. The couple was able to give investigators a better timeline of events. The sheriff’s office says Tuesday’s focus is on a 1-mile radius of the children’s home campus.

Officials are encouraging anyone living in the Rockerville, Foster Gulch and Highway 16 area to check their property.