Mother Sent To Prison For Injuring Baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A St. Francis mother has been sentenced to about 9 months in federal prison for injuring her baby.

Twenty-year-old Tara Red Kettle recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a minor. Red Kettle was indicted by a federal grand jury last June. She was accused of throwing her infant child on a bed in frustration, causing the baby’s head to strike a wall.

The case was investigated by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the FBI. A federal judge also ordered 1 year of supervised release to follow the prison sentence.

