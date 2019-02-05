Outbound Customer Consultant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Tired of working nights? Don’t want to work weekends? Want to stay in the customer service/hospitality industry, but need a unique day shift opportunity that allows you to control your income?

We are hiring FULL-TIME Outbound Customer Consultants to join our growing Business Development Center (BDC). This opportunity PAYS you based on YOUR drive, and you can make up to $18 PER HOUR working DAYTIME HOURS!

As an Outbound Customer Consultant, you will reach out to customers and let them know of available upgrade opportunities. The primary responsibility is to build customer rapport, provide promotional information, and connect them with a sales consultant.

Job Responsibilities Include:

Call, text, and email customers

Become proficient with Account Management Software

Generate quality sales leads

Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

Increase knowledge of automotive industry (we will train you!)

Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to think “on your feet”

Strong listening skills

Ability to take control of a conversation

Ability to multitask

Self-motivated and detail oriented

Proficient computer skills (including typing)

Outbound call experience preferred, but not required

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11183&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C