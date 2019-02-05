PorkPalooza Returns to Sioux Empire for Second Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An event that was created last year to fill the gap left by RibFest will be coming back to the Sioux Empire in 2019.

PorkPalooza will be returning to the 8th & Railroad parking lot on Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1st. The event looks to bring together local food, music and vendors to support area causes.

Last year’s event brought in more than 12,000 people and raised enough money for Feeding South Dakota to supply more than 22,000 meals to those in need.

Organizers plan for this year’s event to be even bigger.

“People love the local angle, for years, RibFest, which we’ve sort of tried to replace… Would come in with national vendors, national bands for example, and things like that, and charge an admission charge and then all the money would end up going out of state,” said KBACK co-owner and DJ Crash.

There’s no admission charge to get into PorkPalooza but food and beverage vendors will charge for their items. Eight musical acts will take the stage over the two-day event.

PorkPalooza is put on through a partnership between Remedy Brewing, KBACK Radio, AGE Media & Promotion and the Sioux Falls Noon Time Sertoma Club.