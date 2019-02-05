Raising Awareness for Abuse Survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The journey to recovery is not easy for victims of rape or domestic abuse. However, an organization is eager to help.

The Compass Center provides free counseling services to survivors of abuse.

Tuesday was the 10th Annual It’s in the Bag fundraiser. It’s the main source of funds for the organization. Around 400 people gathered to hear a survivor’s story, and also take part in an auction and raffle.

Nearly one out of every 4 women and one out of 7 men fall victim to rape or domestic abuse. Organizers say this event is important because many people don’t even know the Compass Center exists.

“They don’t have to do anything but say they are a survivor, and they automatically qualify for services. There are no hoops to jump through. They don’t have to prove that they have to get services from us because they can’t get it anywhere else, and that we do serve men as well as children,” says Compass Center Executive Director Michelle Markgraf.

The organization raised $65,000 last year. They’re hoping to reach $75,000 this year.

The center also recently moved locations. They’re now on Cleveland Ave. near 26th St.