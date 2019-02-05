Rep. Johnson Talks SOTU Priorities Including Infrastructure, Trade and Drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson will be attending his first State of the Union address since being elected to Congress.

Representative Johnson says he believes the country is moving “in the right direction” and is looking forward to hearing the President Trump’s remarks.

He says South Dakota is benefiting from a low national unemployment rate and pro-growth facilities. He says Congress acted on many of the priorities that were issued in last year’s address, including a new farm bill, criminal justice reform, and legislation to combat the opioid epidemic.

But he says there are still a lot of issued to tackle.

“Congress still needs to pass an infrastructure plan, continue the fight against drug addiction, and resolve our differences with our trading partners. I stand ready to work with Congress and the President, and I look forward to seeing what he lays out for our nation during tonight’s address,” said Rep. Johnson.

The State of the Union address begins at tonight 8 p.m. with pre-address coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on KDLT.