Resort Keeps Alive Tradition of Harvesting Ice From Lake

In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, photo, Neil Cederberg uses a pick pole to guide a 16 x 19-inch ice block into a channel on Squam Lake at the Rockywold-Deephaven Camps in Holderness, N.H. A 120-year-old tradition continues in order to provide refrigeration for the summer camp's ice boxes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HOLDERNESS, N.H. – Workers at a rustic New Hampshire resort head out onto a frozen lake to harvest ice so their summer guests can cool their water, soda and beer bottles the old-fashioned way.

The Rockywold-Deephaven Camps in Holderness is one of the few operations in North America still harvesting ice the way it was done in the 1800s. For several days each January, they venture onto nearby Squam Lake. Equipped with chain saws, ice picks and a huge saw on a sled, they cut more than 3,600 chunks of ice weighing about 120 pounds each.

The 200 tons of ice is trucked to two storage facilities, where it is kept until the summer. Then, staffers with wheelbarrows provide the ice to guests, who use antique iceboxes to keep their beverages and snacks cold.