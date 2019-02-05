Scoreboard Tuesday, February 5th

NBA

Memphis 108, Timberwolves 106 *Towns 26 pts./18 reb.

NHL

Buffalo 5, Wild 4 (Shootout) *Spurgeon 2 goals

H.S. Wrestling

Burke/Gregory 61, Stanley County 13

Milbank 51, Webster Area 27

Parkston 36, Wagner 33

Pierre T.F. Riggs 51, Watertown 18

Brandon Valley Triangular
Brandon Valley 39, Brookings 34

Brandon Valley 35, Harrisburg 28

Brookings 40, Harrisburg 36

Miller/Highmore-Harrold Quadrangular
Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 30

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 48, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 26

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 64, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 9

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 68, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 6

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 62, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 12

Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 66, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 3

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Arlington 70, Florence/Henry 51

Bon Homme 64, Burke 33

Boyden Hull 65, Sheldon 51

Canistota 65, Menno 52

Chamberlain 77, Crow Creek 51

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Sisseton 46

Colome 53, North Central, Neb. 33

Crofton, Neb. 80, McCook Central/Montrose 75

Dakota Valley 72, Vermillion 56

DeSmet 67, Flandreau 55

Dell Rapids 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44

Dell Rapids St. Mary 84, Centerville 50

Gayville-Volin 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

George Little Rock 86, Sibley Ocheyedan 53

Hamlin 56, Deubrook 35

Highmore-Harrold 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 29

Hills Beaver Creek 68, Ellsworth 51

Hot Springs 56, Douglas 45

Howard 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Huron 71, Pierre 55

Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 24

Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 42

Lead-Deadwood 61, Bison 57

Lennox 65, Tri-Valley 36

Leola/Frederick 63, Edmunds Central 43

Madison 72, West Central 47

Marty Indian 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58

Milbank 69, Britton-Hecla 67

Mitchell Christian 52, James Valley Christian 48

MOC/Floyd Valley 79, Central Lyon/RR 45

Mountian Lake 77, Heron Lake Okabena/Fulda 51

Northwestern 81, Webster 53

Okoboji 80, West Lyon 68

Pine Ridge 62, Bennett County 31

Pipestone 46, Jackson County Central 42

Rapid City Christian 78, Belle Fourche 70

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Iroquois 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 59

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Sioux Valley 82, Deuel 43

Spirit Lake 68. Cherokee 55

St. Thomas More 53, Red Cloud 46

Southwest Christian 78, Edgerton 46

Sully Buttes 69, Herreid/Selby Area 57

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Wagner 49

Viborg-Hurley 85, Avon 32

Warner 53, Redfield/Doland 49

Watertown 67, Brookings 55

West Sioux 71, Hinton 59

Winner 82, St. Francis Indian 68

Worthington 73, Luverne 58

Yankton 69, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Girls

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 18

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Marty Indian 24

Avon 66, Menno 27

Brandon Valley 59, Minneota, Minn. 39

Bridgewater-Emery 74, Alcester-Hudson 32

Britton-Hecla 55, Aberdeen Central 34

Brookings 48, Watertown 31

Burke 38, Bon Homme 32

Central Lyon/RR 44, MOC/Floyd Valley 38

Chamberlain 77, Crow Creek 53

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 45, Wilmot 33

Corsica/Stickney 54, Kimball/White Lake 29

DeSmet 49, Flandreau 45

Dell Rapids 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Deuel 59, Sioux Valley 34

Douglas 61, Hill City 49

Faith 69, Wall 50

Faulkton 61, Potter County 27

Freeman 52, Hanson 29

Gayville-Volin 41, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Hamlin 57, Deubrook 31

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Edgerton 44

Herreid/Selby Area 37, Sully Buttes 33

Howard 62, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Huron 42, Pierre 40

Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 41

James Valley Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 43

Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 48

Lead-Deadwood 42, Hot Springs 12

LeMars 50, Western Christian 40

Lemmon 63, Bison 21

Leola/Frederick 43, Edmunds Central 29

Luverne 62, Worthington 48

Miller 75, Stanley County 18

North Central, Neb. 70, Colome 30

Northwestern 63, Webster 46

Okoboji 62, West Lyon 59 (OT)

Pipestone 42, Jackson County Central 32

Rapid City Christian 65, Bennett County 54

Rapid City Stevens 51, Sturgis Brown 43

Rock Valley 52, Sioux Center 51

Sheldon 53, Boyden-Hull 27

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tri-Valley 30

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Harrisburg 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Sioux Falls Washington 54, Yankton 42

Vermillion 75, Dakota Valley 70, 2OT

Warner 60, Redfield/Doland 47

Waverly-South Shore 70, Langford 68

West Central 68, McCook Central/Montrose 56

West Sioux 59, Hinton 35

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

