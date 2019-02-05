Scoreboard Tuesday, February 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 5th
NBA
Memphis 108, Timberwolves 106 *Towns 26 pts./18 reb.
NHL
Buffalo 5, Wild 4 (Shootout) *Spurgeon 2 goals
H.S. Wrestling
Burke/Gregory 61, Stanley County 13
Milbank 51, Webster Area 27
Parkston 36, Wagner 33
Pierre T.F. Riggs 51, Watertown 18
Brandon Valley Triangular
Brandon Valley 39, Brookings 34
Brandon Valley 35, Harrisburg 28
Brookings 40, Harrisburg 36
Miller/Highmore-Harrold Quadrangular
Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 30
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 48, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 26
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 64, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 9
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 68, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 6
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 62, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 12
Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 66, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 3
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Arlington 70, Florence/Henry 51
Bon Homme 64, Burke 33
Boyden Hull 65, Sheldon 51
Canistota 65, Menno 52
Chamberlain 77, Crow Creek 51
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Sisseton 46
Colome 53, North Central, Neb. 33
Crofton, Neb. 80, McCook Central/Montrose 75
Dakota Valley 72, Vermillion 56
DeSmet 67, Flandreau 55
Dell Rapids 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 84, Centerville 50
Gayville-Volin 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
George Little Rock 86, Sibley Ocheyedan 53
Hamlin 56, Deubrook 35
Highmore-Harrold 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 29
Hills Beaver Creek 68, Ellsworth 51
Hot Springs 56, Douglas 45
Howard 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Huron 71, Pierre 55
Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 24
Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 42
Lead-Deadwood 61, Bison 57
Lennox 65, Tri-Valley 36
Leola/Frederick 63, Edmunds Central 43
Madison 72, West Central 47
Marty Indian 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58
Milbank 69, Britton-Hecla 67
Mitchell Christian 52, James Valley Christian 48
MOC/Floyd Valley 79, Central Lyon/RR 45
Mountian Lake 77, Heron Lake Okabena/Fulda 51
Northwestern 81, Webster 53
Okoboji 80, West Lyon 68
Pine Ridge 62, Bennett County 31
Pipestone 46, Jackson County Central 42
Rapid City Christian 78, Belle Fourche 70
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Iroquois 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Sioux Valley 82, Deuel 43
Spirit Lake 68. Cherokee 55
St. Thomas More 53, Red Cloud 46
Southwest Christian 78, Edgerton 46
Sully Buttes 69, Herreid/Selby Area 57
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Wagner 49
Viborg-Hurley 85, Avon 32
Warner 53, Redfield/Doland 49
Watertown 67, Brookings 55
West Sioux 71, Hinton 59
Winner 82, St. Francis Indian 68
Worthington 73, Luverne 58
Yankton 69, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Girls
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 18
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Marty Indian 24
Avon 66, Menno 27
Brandon Valley 59, Minneota, Minn. 39
Bridgewater-Emery 74, Alcester-Hudson 32
Britton-Hecla 55, Aberdeen Central 34
Brookings 48, Watertown 31
Burke 38, Bon Homme 32
Central Lyon/RR 44, MOC/Floyd Valley 38
Chamberlain 77, Crow Creek 53
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 45, Wilmot 33
Corsica/Stickney 54, Kimball/White Lake 29
DeSmet 49, Flandreau 45
Dell Rapids 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Deuel 59, Sioux Valley 34
Douglas 61, Hill City 49
Faith 69, Wall 50
Faulkton 61, Potter County 27
Freeman 52, Hanson 29
Gayville-Volin 41, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Hamlin 57, Deubrook 31
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Edgerton 44
Herreid/Selby Area 37, Sully Buttes 33
Howard 62, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Huron 42, Pierre 40
Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 41
James Valley Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 43
Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
Lead-Deadwood 42, Hot Springs 12
LeMars 50, Western Christian 40
Lemmon 63, Bison 21
Leola/Frederick 43, Edmunds Central 29
Luverne 62, Worthington 48
Miller 75, Stanley County 18
North Central, Neb. 70, Colome 30
Northwestern 63, Webster 46
Okoboji 62, West Lyon 59 (OT)
Pipestone 42, Jackson County Central 32
Rapid City Christian 65, Bennett County 54
Rapid City Stevens 51, Sturgis Brown 43
Rock Valley 52, Sioux Center 51
Sheldon 53, Boyden-Hull 27
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tri-Valley 30
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Harrisburg 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Sioux Falls Washington 54, Yankton 42
Vermillion 75, Dakota Valley 70, 2OT
Warner 60, Redfield/Doland 47
Waverly-South Shore 70, Langford 68
West Central 68, McCook Central/Montrose 56
West Sioux 59, Hinton 35