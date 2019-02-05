Sioux Falls Police Arrests Woman, 2 Juveniles Following Robbery, Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police detained two juveniles and arrested a woman following a robbery and a short pursuit on Tuesday.

Police say a man was assaulted before his car was stolen in northwest Sioux Falls. Officers later recognized the stolen vehicle downtown. Police say a short pursuit followed before the suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

Two juveniles and 32-year-old Darcy TakesTheKnife were taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing but that it appears the suspects and victim knew each other beforehand.