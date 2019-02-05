Sjerven Making Big Difference For USD

Mark Ovenden,
VERMILLION, SD…. The USD women’s basketball team has gotten a big boost literally from Sophomore Hannah Sjerven this year. The Rogers, MN native and New Mexico transfer has given Dawn Plitzuweit a big presence in the middle scoring 11 points and grabbing 6 rebounds coming off the bench. But she’s getting more and more playing time as the season progresses and recently had a 22 point, 13 rebound game for the Coyotes who remain at the top of the Summit league standing with the Jackrabbits. Both teams have 1 loss in conference play and they have 1 game remaining in Brookings. The Coyotes won the first contest in Vermillion in that 2 OT thriller.

