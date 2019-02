Snowbears: Learning to Hit the Slopes at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Whether it be on skis or a snowboard, hitting the slopes is a favorite winter past time for many of us, and at Great Bear Recreation Park in Sioux Falls, you’re never too young to learn how.

Our Photographer Tyler Teal strapped on his skis and spent a Saturday morning at Snowbears Ski School where kids as young as six get their first taste of shredding some snow.