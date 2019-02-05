Zenner Wants to Keep Playing in the NFL

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Zach Zenner got a brief chance to prove himself again during his 4th year in the NFL and he came through in flying colors, rushing for 265 yards and scoring 3 TD’s for the Detroit Lions to end the season. But much of his year was cut short by an injury. And he knows that the lifespan for a professional athlete is a short one. He’s ready for the next step into the field of medicine, but the former SDSU star would still like to keep playing football as long as he remains healthy. His next step is finding a team for the 2019 season.