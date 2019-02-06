Augustana Signs 23 on National Letter of Intent Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski announced the addition of 23 student-athletes to the 2019 signing class. The newest Vikings represent 13 states and feature 12 offensive players, 10 defensive players, and one kicker/punter. All 23 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent, indicating their plans to enroll at Augustana this fall and compete for the Vikings football team. Click here to see the 2019 class.

2019 Class by the numbers

18 Team captains

17 All-Conference players

12 State champions

11 All-State players

8 All-State academic

5 Players of the year

Olszewski is thrilled about the Augustana signing class this year. “I am very excited about our 2019 class, and the impact that I believe they will have on the future of AU Football,” Olszewski said. “The process of signing this talented group began with our staff doing an extensive evaluation of our current roster and what needs we will have in our program. We then set out to find the very best fits in the country, which is evident in the 13 states represented in this class.”

“During the offseason, we identified some key needs, and I am confident we hit the mark at every position with this class,” Olszewski said. “When recruiting, we not only wanted to make sure we signed great football players, but equally important are leadership, competitiveness, and athleticism. I believe that we did just that in this group, and I look forward to their growth, leadership, and impact on our football program during their careers here at Augustana. Overall, I’m proud of our staff, faculty, and university for attracting such a tremendous group of young men into the Viking Football Family.”