Augustana Signs 23 on National Letter of Intent Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski announced the addition of 23 student-athletes to the 2019 signing class. The newest Vikings represent 13 states and feature 12 offensive players, 10 defensive players, and one kicker/punter. All 23 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent, indicating their plans to enroll at Augustana this fall and compete for the Vikings football team. Click here to see the 2019 class. 

2019 Class by the numbers

  • 18 Team captains
  • 17 All-Conference players
  • 12 State champions
  • 11 All-State players
  • 8 All-State academic
  • 5 Players of the year

Olszewski is thrilled about the Augustana signing class this year. “I am very excited about our 2019 class, and the impact that I believe they will have on the future of AU Football,” Olszewski said. “The process of signing this talented group began with our staff doing an extensive evaluation of our current roster and what needs we will have in our program. We then set out to find the very best fits in the country, which is evident in the 13 states represented in this class.”

“During the offseason, we identified some key needs, and I am confident we hit the mark at every position with this class,” Olszewski said. “When recruiting, we not only wanted to make sure we signed great football players, but equally important are leadership, competitiveness, and athleticism. I believe that we did just that in this group, and I look forward to their growth, leadership, and impact on our football program during their careers here at Augustana. Overall, I’m proud of our staff, faculty, and university for attracting such a tremendous group of young men into the Viking Football Family.”

 

 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School / Previous School Highlights
Mitchell Goodbary TE 6-5 215 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Christian Watch
T.J. Skradski TE 6-6 230 Omaha, Neb. / Skutt Catholic Watch
Carson Wilson OL 6-1 260 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington Watch
CJ James OL 6-6 305 Des Moines, Iowa / East High School Watch
Austin Rodriguez OL 6-2 270 Plano, Texas / Prestonwood Christian Watch
Carter Olthoff WR 6-3 190 Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley Watch
Jake Polson DB 5-11 165 Reno, Nev. / Damonte Ranch Watch
Clay Herding LB 6-1 195 Mankato, Minn. / Mankato West Watch
Luke Overton DL 6-3 275 Rockford, Minn / Rockford Watch
Ben Limburg K/P 6-0 190 Rochester, Minn. / Rochester Lourdes Watch
Eli Samuelson ATH 6-3 185 Comfrey, Minn. / Comfrey Watch
Kyle Graham RB 5-10 190 Las Vegas, Nev. / Arbor View Watch
Josh Buddenhagen DL 6-3 275 Hartford, Wisc. / Hartford Union Watch
Bentley Boike LB 6-3 215 Gluek, Minn. / Dawson-Boyd Watch
Tanner Moore DB 6-2 175 Shawnee, Kan. / Mill Valley Watch
Haden Wallace LB 6-1 205 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill Watch
Jarod Epperson RB 6-0 182 Omaha, Neb. / Skutt Catholic Watch
Conner Carroll OL 6-2 244 Omaha, Neb. / Millard West Watch
Devon Jones WR 5-8 170 San Diego, Calif. / Kearney High Digital Media & Design Watch
Benjamin Roots OL 6-4 245 Scottsdale, Ariz. / Desert Mountain Watch
Jessen Reinking DL 6-3 230 Kingsley, Iowa / Kingsley-Pierson Watch
Isaiah Ryan DB 6-0 185 Sterling, Ill. / Sterling Watch
Matthew Francis QB 6-2 200 Thornton, Colo. / Horizon Watch
