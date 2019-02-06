Cougars Sign 30 on National Letter of Intent Day

SIOUX FALLS (Feb. 6, 2019) — The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced today that 30 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and enroll at USF for classes in 2019.

The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation.

” I am extremely pleased with the results of a yearlong effort to find the best group of players that fit USF Football. I want to thank the University of Sioux Falls Faculty and staff for their efforts to assist us with the recruitment of the Class of 2019,” said Anderson. “Without an entire university community committed to excellence and personal relationships, we would not be able to put a class with this much athletic and academic talent together,” he said.

According to Anderson, the class exudes high character, strong academic backgrounds and is a highly motivated group that has the potential to impact a tradition-rich USF program where “Winners win.”

“ I feel that we met our goals for this recruiting cycle and am excited to see this group of players join our team which returns 18 starters from last season. I want to personally thank the coaching staff and their families for the dedication and effort it took to sign this class. The way they selflessly and professionally went about this recruiting cycle is impressive and will pay huge dividends in the future for USF Football,” said Anderson.

“We look forward to this group of players joining an already dedicated group of outstanding student-athletes who are hard at work striving to be the best on the field and in the classroom,” added Anderson.

As listed by position, the Cougars added to the roster four offensive lineman, seven defensive linemen, five defensive backs, two linebackers, one quarterback, one kicker/punter, two running backs, five wide receivers and three tight ends.

USF has a tradition of excellence, including 25 consecutive winning seasons, including seven straight in the NSIC. The Cougars, which won four NAIA national titles, have already won an NSIC title (2016), reached the DII postseason four of five years, won nine or more games in fourth of five years. In NCAA DII, USF owns a 68-23 record (.747) and a 61-16 (.792) record in NSIC play.

Brian Borowski, 6-2, 217, DL, Schiller Park, Ill./Leyden HS

Notes – Standout defensive end and outside linebacker at Leyden HS…a team captain, had 14 sacks and 62 tackles in 2018 for the Eagles…played for head coach Thomas Cerasani….named West Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year…named West Suburban All-Conference Team…community service includes volunteering for Swing into Kindness (wheelchair swing for special needs kids)…also did community service at the Concord Place Retirement on a senior bingo event; helped at Phil’s Friends in creating get well cards for local children’s hospital; and also helped organize a car wash to raise money to assist a teammate’s brother…son of Mirek Borowski and Beata Borowski…has two siblings, Sylvia and Artur…plans to major in sports management at USF.

Cal Botsford, 6-2, 250, DL, Sussex, Wis./Sussex Hamilton HS

Notes – Standout defensive lineman for head coach John Damato at Sussex Hamilton HS….played football and baseball for the Chargers…as a senior had 59 tackles, including 49 solo stops, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumble and a defensive TD… named to the Wisconsin HS All Star South Team…selected honorable mention on Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and was first-team all-region on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association…selected to the Waukesha Freeman All-County first-team and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel second team… picked Great Metro Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was the Greater Metro Conference first team selection…A team captain, named team MVP and earned Sussex Hamilton Pride Award….named Greater Metro Conference Scholar Athlete and named to Dean’s List every semester while also earning selection to National Honor Society in 2017-18…active in community service with the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church as a volunteer…helped pack food for the homeless in Milwaukee, volunteered for Jump Rose for Heart and did Christmas caroling at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center… son of Chris and Christa Botsford…older brother Ty is a linebacker at Nebraska-Kearney…has another brother, Ramsey…will study business at USF.

Cole Campbell, 6-1, 238, DL, Geneva, Ill./Geneva HS

Notes – Standout for the Geneva HS and head coach Rob Wicinski…a team captain, earned all-conference, all-area, and player of the week honors twice…three-year letter winner and named “Teammate of the Year”…finished with 118 career tackles, 24 sacks, four pass breakups and five forced fumbles…twice named all-conference in wrestling…and a two-team captain, three-time all-conference performer in lacrosse…led team to state title in lacrosse…community service includes volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Feed My Starving Children, and Markland Hyde Center while also serving as an assistant youth sports coach…son of Bill and Bridget Campbell…has a brother, Derek…plans on majoring in media studies and business at USF.

Nate Caron-Mather, 6-0, 238, DL, Papillion, Neb./LaVista South HS

Notes – Standout defensive lineman and offensive lineman at LaVista South for head coach Tim Clemender…recorded 58 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss as a senior…also at LaVista South, participated in powerlifting and track and field…son of Jessica Caron…has five siblings including Josh Caron, Tyler Mather, Taryn Hopwood, Sam Hopwood and Brooklyn Mather…plans to major in elementary/special education at USF.

Karnell Collier, 6-1, 170, WR Florida City, Fla./S. Dade Senior HS/Shasta College

Notes – Standout wide receiver for South Dade HS in Florida City, Fla…transfer from Shasta College…will be junior at USF…had 52 catches for 818 yards (81.8 yards per game) and 15.7 yards per catch with five TDs…also had nine kick-off returns for 216 yards with a long of 79 yards…had 1,037 all-purpose yards…named all conference, won the “Most Inspirational “ award and was team captain at Shasta College… son of Kissi Calloway…two cousins play in the NFL (Antonio Calloway, Cleveland Browns; James Burgess, Miami Dolphins…will major in exercise science at USF.

David Cornelius, 6-1, 180, DB, Hermantown, Minn./Hermantown HS

Notes – Standout out defensive back and running back at Hermantown, HS…son of Shannon Cornelius…plans to major in business at USF.

Trent Dreyer, 6-1, 170, WR, Montevideo, Minn./Montevideo HS

Notes – Played football, basketball and competed in track and field at Montevideo HS…. played wingback and cornerback for head coach Dave Vik…rushed for 941 yards or 8.1 yards per carry with 282 receiving yards and 11 total TDs…had 53.5 tackles…named to the honorable mention all-district sub district two squad as a junior….named all-district sub district 2 as a senior…earned all-state honors as a junior in track and field…was a two-time all-conference pick in track and field…served as team captain in football and basketball… homecoming king…served as senior class president…National Honor Society member…selected Academic All-State in track and field…serves on the student council, and plays in the band, choir, jazz band, musicals and a member of the wellness committee…community service work includes volunteering in elementary classrooms, church youth group and the soup kitchen…son of Jon and Lisa Dreyer…has two siblings, Jessica and Travis…will study business at USF

Taylor Elder, 6-2, 290, OL, Burnsville, Minn./Eagan HS

Notes – Starred at Eagan High, a 6A school,in football and baseball…played offensive and defensive line for head coach Ben Hanson…played both offensive and defense and was a starting center as a senior…lettered as a right-handed pitcher and infielder in baseball…volunteered the past several years at Feed My Starving Children….served as a youth coach at the Kyle Rudolph Pro Football Camp and spent many hours working at the Eagan Area Association Baseball tournaments doing field maintenance and played in Eagan High School’s intramural basketball…played for the Minnesota Blizzard Baseball Club Team and NorthStar Baseball Club Team…son of Ryan and Melissa Elder…has two siblings, Alexis and Abbigail…will study sports management at USF.

Dorian Fedrick, 6-1, 175, DB, Rialto, Calif./Redlands HS/Chaffey College

Notes – A standout football player from Chaffey College…will be a junior at USF… recorded 63 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass break ups at Chaffey College….had a standout prep career at Redlands HS…played for head coach Jim Walker… played wide receiver and defensive back at Redlands HS…named All-Citrus Belt Conference, All-San Bernardino County, and all-state…as a junior had 99 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups…as a senior recorded 101 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups…also a standout volleyball player, playing middle on a two-time state high school championship team…community service includes volunteering at Ronald McDonald House…son of Monique Lucas and Bennie Federick…brother Ryan plays football at Memphis…has seven brothers and a sister including Ronald, Brandon, Ryan, Adrian, Randy, Henry, and Bennie and Deviarre…plans to major in business at USF.

Landon Freeman, 5-10, 180, RB, Sioux Falls, S.D./Tri-Valley HS/SMSU

Notes – A standout track and field and football player at Tri-Valley HS…transferred from Southwest Minnesota State to USF and will be redshirt freshman…as a junior and senior was named to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 team…named all-state in football as a junior and a senior…also All-Dakota 12 Conference selection…finished prep career with 3,883 all-purpose yards, 38 touchdowns and had four interceptions with two TDs on defense…played for coach Steve Bazata … three-year starter on both offense and defense … rushed for 851 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … also caught 30 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns … finished career with 3,884 total yards and 38 touchdowns … letter winner in track & field…was state champion in the long jump (23’0) as a senior to earn Gold Medal…son of Heath and Denise Freeman…has a sister, Shaylee…plans to major in exercise science at USF.

Brandon Gustafson, 6-6, 249, OL, Becker, Minn./Becker HS

Notes – Standout offensive and defensive lineman for Becker HS…named to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All Star Game – North Team…selected to Minnesota Vikings All-State Team, Associated Press All-State Team, and St. Cloud Times All-Area Team in 2018…two-time All-North Central District (2017-18) and three-time Academic All-North Central District (2016-18) honoree…a team captain, voted Team MVP in football…also played basketball was named team captain and All-Granite Ridge Conference in 2017, two-time Academic All-Granite Ridge Conference (2016-17), Becker HS Team Scholar and “Most Dedicated” in 2017 and “Most Improved” in 2016 in basketball…community service includes working with the Becker youth football and basketball programs…son of Jason and Celina Becker…has a brother, Carter…plans to major in business and mathematics at USF.

Brendan Holt, 6-0, 210, LB, West Salem, Wisc./West Salem HS

Notes – Standout out linebacker and running back at West Salem HS…had 147 career tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 16 sacks…had 3,064 all purpose yards and 36 TDs…three-time All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection at linebacker and two-time first-time All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection at running back..named to all-region team….semifinalist for Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch Award…also played hockey and ran track and field at West Salem HS…participated in DECA in high school…son of James and Kandi Holt…has two siblings including Brianna and Faith…plans to major in business.

Josiah Jansen, 6-4, 217, TE, Orange City, Iowa/MOC Floyd Valley High School

Notes – Standout in football, basketball, track and field and baseball for MOC-Floyd Valley…played tight end, linebacker and long snapper for head coach Grant Hegstad…named to the IHSSA All District team in 2017-18 at tight end…also named to IHSSA All-District Academic Team in 2018….served as a team captain in 2017 and 2018…selected to the IHSSA All State Academic Team in 2018…also named honorable mention Siouxland Conference Basketball All-Conference Team in 2017-18…member of National Honor Society, Student Council and was on the Spanish Serving Learning for four years…served as special education mentor…community service included working with My Choice, youth groups and was a youth basketball coach…also was American Legion Boy’s State Governor and Outstanding Citizen…son of Kevin and Nancy Jansen…has four siblings, Nathan, Aaron, Daniel and Levi…plans to major in business at USF.

Francis Kumi, 6-5, 215, DL, Chandler, Ariz./Red Mountain HS

Notes – Standout defensive end for head coach Mike Peterson at Red Mountain HS…as a senior registered 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries…as a junior had 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery…had 94 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks with five forced fumbles in final two seasons of high school…son of Enid Meyer…plans to major in pre-med at USF.

Jake McCabe, 6-0, 205, K/P, Rochester, Minn./Mayo HS

Notes – Standout kicker and punter for Mayo High School…played football for head coach Donny Holcomb…converted 84-of-96 extra points, including 28-of-28 as a senior and 22-of-23 as a junior…made 12-of-16 field goals for 75 percent…hit 3-of-4 field goals as a junior and 7-of-8 field goals as a senior…also competed in baseball and basketball at Mayo HS…community service includes volunteering at a senior living center and the Lincoln K-12 Choice School…son of Tom and Mary McCabe…plans to major in elementary education at USF.

DaMarcus Miles, 6-0, 272, DL, Oakland, Calif./James Logan HS/DeAnza Community College

Notes – Outstanding defensive end from Oakland, Calif…starred in football and wrestling at James Logan HS…earned first-team all-conference honors at defensive end and led league in sacks and tackles for loss…in high school had 11 sacks, 20 TFLs, three pass breakups, 40 tackles on defense plus 20 pancakes and no sacks allowed on offense…was one of the elite defensive ends in his league at DeAnza College…will be a junior at USF…at DeAnza College led the Pac-7 league with 13 sacks and 27 tackles for loss…had 50 tackles, safety and registered a defensive touchdown…named all-conference defensive tackle and was honorable mention All-American by Gridiron RR…has three siblings including Kimyatta, Antoinette and Jacob…son of Tonia Webb and Henry Jason Miles…plans to major in med technology/business.

Isaiah Misukanis, 5-11, 175, WR, Apple Valley, Minn./Eastview HS

Notes – Standout wide receiver, running back, and defensive back at Eastview HS….as a senior has 73 carries for 366 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with 17 catches for 266 yards and four TDs…also averaged 24.6 yards per kickoff return in leading Eastview to 6-5 overall record with head coach Kelly Sherwin…helped high school section championship and state quarterfinals…earned All-District honors…community service work includes volunteering at Feed My Starving Children…son of Christine Williams and Tonee Morton…has three siblings, Brandon, Cassie and Jaedon….plans to major in business administration at USF.

Adam Mullen, 6-0, 180, QB, Highlands Ranch, Colo./Rock Canyon HS

Notes – Standout quarterback from Rock Canyon HS in Highlands Ranch, Colo….three-year starter in football and basketball for the Jaguars….earned second team All-5A Metro South Conference honors as a senior…selected team offensive MVP as a senior…earned first team academic all-state honors all four years of high school…totaled 3,642 career passing yards and 28 touchdowns…had a 61 percent completion percentage…played for head coach Brian Tinker…was also a three-year starter in baseball…made Honor Roll at Rock Canyon HS…also involved in the FBLA two years…son of Kevin Mullen and Kathy Ehler…has a brother, Mitch…plans to major in business administration at USF.

Sebastian Pares, 6-4, 250, OL, West Chicago, Ill./Wheaton Academy

A standout in football, basketball and baseball at Wheaton Academy in West Chicago, Ill…played left tackle, tight end, defensive end and handling long snapping duties for Head Coach Brad Thornton… served as a team captain in both football and basketball…had 68 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 TFLs,, 80 pancakes, two blocked field goals, blocked punt, and four receptions for 30 yards at Wheaton Academy…community service includes volunteer work for the VFW Post in Wheaton, Ill…son of Luis and Bernice Pares…plans to major in sports management

Dylan Rudningen, 5-8, 173, RB, Sunburg, Minn./Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunborg (KMS) HS

Standout running back from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunborg HS…played for head coaches Jason Fernhol, Matt Frogodt and Justin Johnson…played running back and linebacker while also returning kicks for the Fighting saints…selected All-District (Mid-State) three times, West Central Tribune All-Area first team as a senior and honorable mention as a junior…served as team captain as a senior and vote offensive MVP two straight years…team MVP as a senior…earned academic all-district honors as a senior…rushed for 3,948 career yards with 50 rushing touchdowns…had a passing touchdown and two kickoff returns for touchdowns…registered 236 career tackles, six sacks, six interceptions and seven forced fumbles…as senior had single season rushing mark of 2,250 yards, which ranks 18th all-time across all Minnesota classes…was a two-time section 5A champ, three-time state participant and two-time dual team state participant in wresting…had 100 wins and 50 pins in wrestling…also competed in baseball earning All-Camden Conference honors, named conference MVP and team MVP…also named to 3A all-section squad……in high school was a three-year section leader in the choir while performing in two musicals, solo ensemble, pop group, marching band, student council and the church youth group…son of Wayne and Angie Rudningen and Matt Anderson…has three brothers including Isaac, Logan and Gabriel…plans to major in biology at USF.

Robert Sathe, 6-4, 245, TE, Germantown, Wisc./Germantown HS

Notes – Earned honorable mention all-conference honors for head coach Jake Davis at Germantown HS…will play tight end at USF…played both football, baseball and basketball for the Warhawks….recorded 712 rushing yards on 156 attempts with six touchdowns…had eight pass receptions…community service included working at soup kitchen in Milwaukee… lettered in basketball four times…son of Jeff and Elaine Sathe…four siblings include O’Shay, Collin, Hayden and Mary Carole….will major in business (accounting) at USF.

Hunter Schneider, 6-3, 214, TE, Ripon, Wisc./Ripon HS

Notes – Standout football and basketball player from Ripon HS…played for head coach Ronell Hubanks, playing tight end, defensive end and punter/kicker…named to East Central Conference Team as a tight end (second team), defensive end (first team) and punter (first team)…had 48 receptions for 633 yards (13.2 yards per catch) with two touchdowns…totaled 119 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery…punted 85 times for 2,929 yards (34.5 average) with 14 punts placed inside the 20 yard line…served on the student council and made the honor roll at Ripon HS…son of Jennifer and Steve Schneider…has a brother Grant…plans to major in nursing.

Noah Schmitt, 6-0, 175, DB, Jordan, Minn./Jordan HS

Notes – Standout football, basketball and baseball player at Jordan High School….played safety, quarterback and wide receiver for head coach Bo Waurick in football…recorded 234 tackles, which was the fourth most in school history with a school record eight interceptions and five forced fumbles…named first team All-District-Red, two-time team defensive MVP, special teams MVP and served as a team captain final two years…named All-Minnesota River Conference as a junior…named team defensive Player of the Year and Hustle Award Player of the Year….in baseball was a two-time River Minnesota Conference selection and team captain…hit .313 as a freshman, .424 as a sophomore and .330 as a junior in baseball…earned the Triple A Awards (arts, academics, athletics)…community service includes assisting at sports camps for kids…son of Jeffrey and Janel Schmitt…has two siblings (Titus, Samson)….plans to major in nursing/physical therapy at USF.

Carter Slykhuis, 5-11, 170, WR, Tea, S.D./Tea HS

Notes – Two-year captain and a two-time Class A All-State selection (2017, 2018) for Tea HS…accounted for over 1,500 yards of offense (1,168 rushing, 343 receiving) and ran for 17 touchdowns…helped lead the Titans to the school’s first-ever South Dakota 11 A state title with 121 yards on the ground, 81 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the championship game…named Joe Robbie MVP and 11A Most Valuable Back…three-time conference selection for head coach Craig Clayberg…played running back, wide receiver and defensive back for the Titans…selected to Argus Leader Elite 45 team as a junior and senior…Gatorade Player of the Year nominee…named Midco 11A Player of the Year…set a school record with 2,386 rushing yards and his 28 touchdowns ranked second all-time at Tea Area HS…recorded 1,089 receiving yards with nine receiving touchdowns…totaled 77 solo tackles with four interceptions and two passing touchdowns for the Titans…also ran track, wrestled and played basketball at Tea Area HS…community service includes serving at the Sioux Falls Banquet, volunteering with T-Link to help keep the community clean and volunteered at youth football camps…son of Cory and Micki Slykhuis…has two siblings including Maddix and Tatym…plans to major in business at USF.

Jaelon Taylor, 6-1, 190, WR, Phoenix, Ariz./Millennium HS

Standout wide receiver at Millennium HS…two-time all-conference performer for head coach Lamar Early…finished career with 86 catches for 1,423 yards and 11 TDs for the Tigers…in 2017 registered 41 catches for 753 yards and 13 TDs…as a junior had 39 catches for 604 yards and eight TDs…part of a national champion Pop Warner also ran track at Millennium HS…son of Amy Autrey and Nolan Taylor…has four siblings including Cameron, Annaleise, Tyree and Nolan…plans to major in nursing.

Joe Teten, 6-2, 257, OL, Norfolk, Neb./Norfolk Catholic

Notes – Standout offensive lineman for head coach Jeff Bellar at Norfolk Catholic…started every game since sophomore season on offensive line…twice named All State by Lincoln Star Journal and Omaha World Herald…on defense had 120 tackles and six sacks as a senior… besides football played basketball and competed in track and field for the Knights…named to Honor Roll all four years of high school…community service includes volunteering at Mercy Meals in Norfolk, Neb…son of Mike and Judy Teten…has a brother Marcus and sister Emily…plans to major in business at USF.

Ethan Towers, 6-4, 220, DL, Batavia, Ill./Batavia HS

Registered 87 tackles, including 48 solo stops, six sacks, fumble recovery and 26 quarterback hurries for head coach Dennis Piron at Batavia HS…standout in football and wrestling…two time honorable mention all-conference in football and all conference and state-ranked in wrestling…helped lead Batavia HS to state football crown in 2017…community service work includes volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank…son of Trace Towers-Young…has three siblings (Tyler, Coral and Tessa)…plans to major in business/pre-law at USF.

Clay Vinson, 6-0, 206, LB, Sioux Falls, S.D./Sioux Falls Christian HS

Standout linebacker and running back for Sioux Falls Christian…played for head coach Jake Pettengill…helped lead SF Christian to second straight 11B title in 2018…played linebacker and running back for the Chargers, finishing with 595 yards rushing, 110 yards receiving and six TDs…averaged 10.62 yards per rush and converted seven two-point conversions…also had 39 tackles, three quarterback sacks and a forced fumble as he earned Dakota 12 All-Conference honors and honorable mention Argus Leader Elite 45 honors…also ran track at SF Christian…as a junior at Lennox High, named team Defensive Player of the Year with 61 tackles and a sack…son of Chris and Shalece Vinson…has a sister, Shelby…plans to major in business at USF.

Ray Williams, 5-8, 177, DB, Lennox, S.D./Lennox HS

Notes – Standout defensive back, running back and wide receiver from Lennox HS…accumulated 150 career tackles, 18 career tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions…on offense had 90 rushing attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns with 41 career receptions for 423 yards and three touchdowns…played for head coach Matt Luze at Lennox HS…earned honorable mention honors in the Dakota XII conference…also played baseball and was part of a four-time state baseball championship team…also played basketball and ran track for the Orioles..community service includes serving on three church mission trips…son of Bob and Cheryl Williams…has two siblings including Riley and Ramsey…plans to major in exercise science at USF.

Darryl Wyrick, 6-3, 200, DB, Texarkana, Texas/Texas HS/Saddleback College

Notes – Standout defensive back from Texarkana, Texas…played football and ran track in high school…will be a junior defensive back at USF…transferred from Saddleback College…helped Saddleback to a two-year mark of 18-5…in first year at Saddleback, team had a 10-3 record and he had 34 tackles and interception with 12 pass breakups in earning first team all-conference honors…in 2017 at Saddleback had 24 tackles and seven pass breakups as the team finished 8-3….son of Ronnette Tolliver…plans to major in business