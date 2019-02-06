Dakota State Signs 37 on National Letter of Intent Day

Dakota State Signs 37 on National Letter of Intent Day
Mark Ovenden,
MADISON, S.D. – The Dakota State University football head coach Josh Anderson is excited to announce the 37 commitments on National Signing Day Wednesday.  Check below for more information.

JUNIOR COLLEGE AND/OR TRANSFER COMMITMENTS

Abraham Teka, Cornerback – 5’11 – 178, West Los Angeles College (Calif.)

Jordan Thomas, Safety – 5’11 – 183, Shasta College (Calif.)

Josh Pauley, Offensive Line – 6’3 – 275, University of Sioux Falls (S.D.)

Cole McCarty, Linebacker – 6’0 – 210, Fullerton College (Calif.)

Logan German, Defensive Line – 6’5 – 285, Shasta College (Calif.)

Clayson Conrad, Running Back – 5’8 – 190, Pima Community College (Ariz.)

Nicholas Kayl, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 200, Northern State University (S.D.)

Michael Lange, Offensive Line – 6’0 – 285, Dakota State University (S.D.)

Jackson Troutman, Quarterback – 6’0 – 180, Oklahoma Baptist University

Joshua Snook, Kicker/Wide Receiver – 6’1 – 175, Dakota State University (S.D.)

  • Son of Laura White of Yate, England; Current Track athlete at DSU; Majoring in Business Management
  • Highlight Link: N/A

HIGH SCHOOL COMMITMENTS

Josh Fryar, Safety – 6’1″ – 165, Platteview High School

Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Beck, Linebacker – 6’0 – 190, Gregory High School

Chase Korte, Linebacker – 6’1 – 200, Montevideo High School

Cade Sortino, Linebacker – 5’10 – 195, Millard South High School

Gavin Christianson, Linebacker – 5’9 – 175, La Crescent High School

Shea Connot, Linebacker – 5’11 – 200, Winner High School

Mahdi Benalshaikh, Linebacker – 6’0 – 205, Park High School

Matt Bengtson, Linebacker – 5’10 – 180, Wilmar High School

Matthew ‘Jace’ Faulkner, Linebacker – 5’11 – 185, Andes Central High School

Trent Mills, Defensive End – 5’11 – 195, Sioux City East High School

Kyle Johnson, Defensive Line / Snapper – 5’11 – 250, Flandreau High School

Sam Krohnke, Defensive Line – 6’0 – 270, Brandon Valley High School

Nathan Schnabel, Defensive Line – 6’1 – 330, TF Riggs High School

Brian MacDonald, Offensive Line – 6’4 – 315, Ridge Community High School

Sawyer Callies, Offensive Line – 6’1 – 273, Van Alstyne High School

Tucker Bennett, Quarterback – 6’4 – 200, Biggs High School

Robby Mayberry, Running Back – 5’10 – 160, Oakland-Craig High School

Chase Dufek, Running Back – 5’7 – 165, Colome High School

Devante Luellman, Running Back – 5’8 – 190, Wolsey-Wessington High School

James ‘Egan’ Holt, Tight End – 6’4 – 227, Merritt Island High School

Payton Olson, Tight End / Wide Receiver – 6’5 – 195, Mitchell High School

Dajshon Keel, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 180, South Kitsap High School

Jaime Castillo, Wide Receiver – 5’7 – 160, Renville County West High School

Quinton Runge, Defensive Line – 6’0 – 270, Harrisburg High School

Tucker Baune, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 187, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School

Kennen Franken, Offensive Line – 6’4 – 285, Sioux Center High School

Michael Orthman Linebacker – 5’10 – 200, Rapid City Stevens High School

