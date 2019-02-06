Dakota State Signs 37 on National Letter of Intent Day

MADISON, S.D. – The Dakota State University football head coach Josh Anderson is excited to announce the 37 commitments on National Signing Day Wednesday. Check below for more information.

JUNIOR COLLEGE AND/OR TRANSFER COMMITMENTS

Abraham Teka, Cornerback – 5’11 – 178, West Los Angeles College (Calif.)

Son of Alem Kebede of Los Angeles, Calif.; Coach Marguet Miller; Majoring in Business Administration

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/219136/5bee76112aa6ba0cec62c9cc

Jordan Thomas, Safety – 5’11 – 183, Shasta College (Calif.)

Son of Lecretia Thomas of Houston, Texas; Coach Craig Thompson; Majoring in Business Marketing

Highlight Link: https://www2.hudl.com/video/3/7209510/5bbfad46b3c8a00dc0f3d8de

Josh Pauley, Offensive Line – 6’3 – 275, University of Sioux Falls (S.D.)

Son of Mindy Smith & Rick Pauley of Flandreau, S.D.; Coach Derek Genzlinger; Majoring in Business Management

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4366430/59e573c315f6120fb4cda302

Cole McCarty, Linebacker – 6’0 – 210, Fullerton College (Calif.)

Son of Chuck and Janice McCarty of Mira Loma, Calif.; Coach Garrett Campbell; Majoring in Exercise Science

Highlight Link: https://ww.hudl.com/video/3/4531555/5a207b9cd21b7100a47e11bd

Logan German, Defensive Line – 6’5 – 285, Shasta College (Calif.)

Son of Loren and Whitney German of Redding, Calif.; Coach Craig Thompson; Majoring in Physical Education

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/2934726/5c004f5e1761e60de4e2aad6

Clayson Conrad, Running Back – 5’8 – 190, Pima Community College (Ariz.)

Son of Randall and Angela Conrad of Chandler, Ariz.; Coach Jim Monaco; Majoring in Exercise Science

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4772318/5a3b1d98f55fd80d60773a37

Nicholas Kayl, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 200, Northern State University (S.D.)

Son of Chris and Teri Kayl of Worthing, S.D.; Coach Mathew Luze; Majoring in Business

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/athlete/o/2811473/highlights/304421389

Michael Lange, Offensive Line – 6’0 – 285, Dakota State University (S.D.)

Son of Allie Rowe of Scotland, S.D.; Coach Ryan Robb; Majoring in Computer Science

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10524445/5c36e7839680c70d507e0100

Jackson Troutman, Quarterback – 6’0 – 180, Oklahoma Baptist University

Son of Robert and Ruth Troutman of Keller, Texas; Coach Chris Jensen; Majoring in Exercise Science

Highlight Link: https://w.hudl.com/video/3/5302733/57f876fe842eb26bb0bd7a34

Joshua Snook, Kicker/Wide Receiver – 6’1 – 175, Dakota State University (S.D.)

Son of Laura White of Yate, England; Current Track athlete at DSU; Majoring in Business Management

Highlight Link: N/A

HIGH SCHOOL COMMITMENTS

Josh Fryar, Safety – 6’1″ – 165, Platteview High School

Son of Terri Fryar of Springfield, Neb.; Coach Chris Stier; Majoring in Pre-Law

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/5589652/video

Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Beck, Linebacker – 6’0 – 190, Gregory High School

Son of John and Anita Beck of Gregory, S.D.; Coach Brian Almendinger; Majoring in Business

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8141799/5bf470dd02bb730cc05e1e78

Chase Korte, Linebacker – 6’1 – 200, Montevideo High School

Son of Shaun and Stephanie Korte of Montevideo, Minn.; Coach David Vik; Majoring in Computer Info Systems

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/8197973/video

Cade Sortino, Linebacker – 5’10 – 195, Millard South High School

Son of Todd and Kristen Sortino of Omaha, Neb.; Coach Andy Means; Majoring in Physical Education

Highlight Link: https://ww.hudl.com/video/3/7964306/5bcb4216b534930cf814055d

Gavin Christianson, Linebacker – 5’9 – 175, La Crescent High School

Son of Ryan and Nicole Christianson of La Crescent, Minn.; Coach Ryan Vinzant; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: http://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/5333359/video

Shea Connot, Linebacker – 5’11 – 200, Winner High School

Son of Kara Connot of Winner, S.D.; Coach Dan Aaker; Majoring in Business

Highlight Link: http://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/8362795/video

Mahdi Benalshaikh, Linebacker – 6’0 – 205, Park High School

Son of Shannon and Nabeel Benalshaikh of Hastings, Minn.; Coach Darin Glazier; Majoring in Math Education

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/7661120/video

Matt Bengtson, Linebacker – 5’10 – 180, Wilmar High School

Son of Tracy and Lisa Bengtson of Wilmar, Minn.; Coach Jon Konold; Majoring in Business

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/5625353/video

Matthew ‘Jace’ Faulkner, Linebacker – 5’11 – 185, Andes Central High School

Son of Marshall and Misty Faulkner of Wagner, S.D.; Coach Darryl Duerimeier; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: https://www.ncsasports.org/football-recruiting/south-dakota/lake-andes/andes-central-high-school/matthew-jace-faulkner

Trent Mills, Defensive End – 5’11 – 195, Sioux City East High School

Son of Mike Mills and Cassie Twillman of Sioux City, Iowa; Coach Brian Webb; Majoring in Accounting

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6468153/5bcbd00e3448ba06d02e70da

Kyle Johnson, Defensive Line / Snapper – 5’11 – 250, Flandreau High School

Son of Keith and Sherrie Johnson of Flandreau, S.D.; Coach Derek Genzlinger; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6519586/5bccde9d57984f0e10aed3e0

Sam Krohnke, Defensive Line – 6’0 – 270, Brandon Valley High School

Son of John and Brenda Krohnke of Brandon, S.D.; Coach Chad Garrow; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6266290/5bbcd7ef64e90a0c0c43b427

Nathan Schnabel, Defensive Line – 6’1 – 330, TF Riggs High School

Son of Kristi Baker and Al Schnabel of Pierre, S.D.; Coach Steve Steele; Majoring in Cyber Security

Highlight Link: https://dowww.hudl.com/video/3/8121345/5bce04190c5e7007008f99f2

Brian MacDonald, Offensive Line – 6’4 – 315, Ridge Community High School

Son of Carianne MacDonald of Davenport, Fla.; Coach Richard Tate; Majoring in Business Management

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5329887/Brian-Michael-MacDonald/videos

Sawyer Callies, Offensive Line – 6’1 – 273, Van Alstyne High School

Son of Michael and Amy Callies of Van Alstyne, Texas; Coach Mikeal Miller; Majoring in Biology

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/5652036/5bde1de2344904087477df4b

Tucker Bennett, Quarterback – 6’4 – 200, Biggs High School

Son of Chris and Shannon Bennett of Gridley, Calif.; Coach Tyler Rutledge; Majoring in Exercise Science

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7764694/5b855c28d21ac10bb0265adb

Robby Mayberry, Running Back – 5’10 – 160, Oakland-Craig High School

Son of Robert and Kimberly Mayberry of Lyons, Neb.; Coach Joe Anderson; Majoring in Math Education

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4706955/5be6ed45578de310a07427bc

Chase Dufek, Running Back – 5’7 – 165, Colome High School

Son of Troy and Tammy Dufek of Colome, S.D.; Coach Ben Connot; Majoring in Exercise Science

Highlight Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BdLIBWrWKC9CRcpFBJe44B0tYcrJfaCG/view

Devante Luellman, Running Back – 5’8 – 190, Wolsey-Wessington High School

Son of Dawnelle Luellman of Wolsey, S.D.; Coach Gordon Hooks; Majoring in Business Management

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6839627/5be5fcde1762660d04e7cc6a

James ‘Egan’ Holt, Tight End – 6’4 – 227, Merritt Island High School

Son of Mike and Cynthia Holt of Merritt Island, Fla.; Coach Hurlie Brown; Majoring in Cyber Operations

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10996981/5becc4c2578df90d1c82a6d3

Payton Olson, Tight End / Wide Receiver – 6’5 – 195, Mitchell High School

Son of Sonya Puetz of Mitchell, S.D.; Coach Kent Van Overschelde; Majoring in Business Marketing

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6183795/Payton-Olson/videos

Dajshon Keel, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 180, South Kitsap High School

Son of Belinda Keel of Port Orchard, Wash.; Coach Cory Vartainian; Majoring in Business Management

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6361457/5ba9876adfe27612549f000b

Jaime Castillo, Wide Receiver – 5’7 – 160, Renville County West High School

Son of Jaime and Maria Castillo of Renville, Minn.; Coach Ryan Hebrink; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/9938383/video

Quinton Runge, Defensive Line – 6’0 – 270, Harrisburg High School

Son of Loni Runge of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach Brandon White; Majoring in General Studies

Highlight Link: https://cwww.hudl.com/video/3/7383818/5bdb34a0ff0bfb0d089f7037

Tucker Baune, Wide Receiver – 6’3 – 187, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School

Son of Curtis and Tracey Baune of Tyler, Minn.; Coach Josh Fredrickson; Majoring in Computer Info Systems

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/11585347/video

Kennen Franken, Offensive Line – 6’4 – 285, Sioux Center High School

Son of Jamie and Jana Franken of Sioux Center, Iowa; Coach Tim Van Regenmorter; Majoring in Computer Science

Highlight Link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/5598743/5bbd54443dec2e117c30138d

Michael Orthman Linebacker – 5’10 – 200, Rapid City Stevens High School