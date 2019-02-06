Department of Health Confirms Whooping Cough Case in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – Another case of the highly contagious whooping cough has been found in South Dakota, this time in Dell Rapids.

The South Dakota Department of Health informed the Dell Rapids School District of the diagnosis and the district notified parents.

Doctors say parents should watch for common cold symptoms followed by a deep cough. Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is spread through the air.

It is so contagious, someone with the disease can spread it, simply by talking.

A case was also confirmed in the Harrisburg School District late last month.