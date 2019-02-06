Dordt Signs 26 on National Letter of Intent Day

Sioux Center, Iowa…The Dordt football program has announced 26 new commitments by athletes intending to attend Dordt and join the football program.

With the addition of these players the Dordt recruiting class now has 55 members.

“About ten months ago our coaches embarked on a mission to bring in this recruiting class. Today is the culmination of that work. We feel like we have answered all the major needs we had for this class. I believe these young men are going to be world class teammates who will thrive at Dordt,” said head football coach Joel Penner.

Jordan Abbot played football for Faith Christian Academy and is listed 5-11, 160 pounds and was a slot receiver, running back and safety in high school. He totaled 43 carries for 387 yards and six touchdowns with 42 receptions for 572 yards and five touchdowns. He had two interceptions on defense and was a first-team all-conference pick at wide receiver and was a second-team all-state pick.

Isaac Bowers attends Garces Memorial High School (California) and is listed as a 6-3, 190 pound safety and wide receiver. He caught 11 passes for 501 yards and earned all-league and all-area honors and was chosen to play in the All-Star Army Bowl.

Lane Dominey is a senior at Dripping Springs High School (Texas). He had eight interceptions with 20 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while playing cornerback. He claimed all-district honors in both 2016 and 2018 and was an academic all-district pick in 2018. He was on three-straight district champion teams and made three straight playoff appearances while helping his team to a 5A State Quarterfinal berth in 2016. He’s listed 6-0, 165 pounds.

Ethan Entz is a 6-5, 260 pound offensive tackle who earned second-team all-league honors while playing for Newton High School (Kansas).

Raymond Evans Jr. is a 5-9, 180 pound linebacker from Bishop Dunne Catholic School (Texas) and played for a 2018 TAPPS State Championship.

Bryce Huitink is a senior at Unity Christian High School (Iowa) where he had 45.5 tackles as a senior with 15.5 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He was chosen as a first-team all-district honoree and an academic all-district pick as well. He played offensive and defensive line for the Knights and is listed 6-1, 260 pounds.

Jayden Huisman is a senior at Pella Christian (Iowa). He had 33 catches this season for 364 yards and a touchdown. He claimed first-team all-district honors in 2018 and was part of a team that reached the State Playoff Semifinals. He was also on a pair of district championship teams in 2016 and 2017. In two seasons at receiver he had 47 catches for over 500 yards. He’s listed 6-6, 200 pounds.

Roderick Hutchinson is from Friendswood High School (Texas) and played center where he earned second-team all-district honors in both 2017 and 2018. He’s listed 6-2, 280.

Sam Jackson will graduate from Palmer Ridge High School (Colorado) where he earned honorable mention all-conference honors and was a part of back to back state title teams and three straight conference championships. He has been a long snapper for Palmer Ridge and is 6-1, 215 pounds.

Lincoln Kent-Schneider is a senior at Chanhassen High School (Minnesota). He played cornerback and safety during his career. He’s listed 6-3, 170 pounds.

Thomas Macomber, a senior at Lathrop High School (Missouri), will join the Defenders after earning second-team all-district honors in 2018 and first-team all-conference accolades. He had 26 solo and 36 assisted tackles in 2018 and totaled four quarterback sacks with five tackles for loss. He also claimed all-conference and all-district honors in 2017 while playing both offensive line and defensive line. Macomber was a part of a 2018 state runner-up team and is listed 5-11, 210 pounds.

Ryan Manqueros is a senior at Linfield Christian High School (California) and played linebacker, fullback and offensive line during his career. He was in on 5.9 tackles per game with 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble with a fumble recovery. He was a second-team all-league pick and earned scholar-athlete honors twice. He was part of a Linfield Christian team that scored 54.7 points per game and put up 70 points in the CIF Finals.

Kaleb Maresh is a senior at Linfield Christian High School (California). He passed for 2,400 yards last season with 34 passing touchdowns to go with 800 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He is a first-team all-league pck and was named second-team all-state by the CIF. He’s listed as a 6-1, 195 pound quarterback.

Pierce McBride is a senior at Woodlands Christian Academy (Texas). He’s a 5-7, 185 pound linebacker who totaled 17 tackles with four sacks as a senior and earned first-team all-district honors in 2018.

Jayson McCall is from Midlothian High School (Virginia) and played wide receiver and safety. He earned 5A-D2 All-District honorable mention honors and was a 5A Academic All-State selection. He’s 6-0, 180 pounds.

Ryan Olivera is a student at Sutter Union High School (California). He as a two-time all-league performer and second-team all-section. He played safety and linebacker during his career and was a part of two section championship teams. He’s listed 5-11, 170 pounds.

Max Payne is a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School (Missouri) and averaged five yards per carry at running back for 619 yards and he scored four touchdowns. He earned all-conference honorable mention honors and was a part of a conference title winning team that posted a 9-2 overall record. He’s listed 5-8, 170 pounds.

Jace Pringnitz is a senior at Garner Hayfield Ventura High School where he played running back, linebacker and returned kicks and punts while also serving as his team’s punter. He ran for 2,177 yards in his career and averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 22 touchdowns. He was in on 124 career tackles with 24 for loss and had six quarterback sacks. He was selected as a Class 2A third-team all-state honoree and has been chosen to play in the 2019 Iowa Shrine Bowl. Pringnitz is a two-time all-district first-team pick and has earned academic all-district honors three times. He also ran track and qualified for the state meet in the distance medley. He’s listed 5-7, 160 pounds.

Glenn Rossi is a senior at Hidden Valley High School (Oregon). He played fullback and linebacker and totaled 98 tackles on defense with four sacks and seven tackles for loss. He was a first-team all-conference pick in 2018 and claimed honorable mention honors in 2017.

Jesse Sellers is a senior at Ohatchee High School (Alabama) where he played linebacker and wingback. He had 84 carries for 864 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He also had three interceptions and was an all-region first-team selection along with earning first-team all-county honors. Sellers helped his team to an Alabama State Playoff semifinal berth in class 3A with both of the team’s losses coming to the eventual state champion.

Raymone Terrones Jr. played football for Chula Vista High School (California) and ran for 603 yards in 2018 and 525 yards in 2017. He’s played running back and wide receiver while also returning kicks during his high school career. He was Chula Vista’s most valuable player as a junior and won the Baron Award in 2018. He’s listed 5-6, 170 pounds.

Ethan Thomas is a senior at Southwest Christian High School (Texas) where he ran for 1,208 yards on 135 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns and completed 65 passes for 1,256 yards and 13 touchdown passes. Thomas is listed as a 5-11, 195 pound quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and safety,

Brayton Van Kekerix is a senior at Rock Valley High School (Iowa) where he was a first-team all-state linebacker and earned district defensive most valuable player honors. He was a part of three district title winning teams with Boyden Hull Rock Valley and helped the Nighthawks to a state runner-up finish in 2018; a state semifinal finish in 2017 and a state title in 2016. He had 86 tackles this season with 21 for loss. On offense he ran for 285 yards and caught 22 passes for 443 yards.

Elliott Van Kekerix is a senior at Rock Valley High School (Iowa) and was a member of the 2018 Class 2A state runner-up team, the 2017 state semifinalist and the 2016 state champion. He ran for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. On defense he had 56 tackles with 4.5 sacks and an interception and also returned four kickoffs for 102 yards and three punts for 70 yards. He was an all-district selection and also earned second-team all-state honors.

Dougie Walls is a senior at Charter Oak High School (California). He is 6-4, 270 pounds and played defensive line. Walls earned second-team all-league honors along with the four-year award, Iron Man Award and Scholastic Player Award. He totaled 37 tackles with 15 for loss and five quarterback sacks. He was on one CIF Championship team and two league champion squads.

Brett Zachman is a kicker and punter who played for Eustis High School (Florida). He was perfect on 37 point after attempts and was 3-4 on field goals. He earned first-team all-district honors and also was an all-Central Florida selection in soccer. He’s listed 6-0, 205 pounds.

Previously announced commitments.

Samuel Andrews is a senior at Ballard High School (Iowa) is a 6-0, 225 pound linebacker and has over 120 career tackles with four sacks and one interception. He plans to enter the Health and Human Performance program.

Nathaniel David Arvizu played football for Evangel Classical Christian School (Alabama). He had 98 tackles, four sacks and four pass break-ups while playing safety and earned first-team all-conference honors and was a NAAPS (National Athletic Association of Private Schools) All-American pick. He was on a state title winning team as well and is listed 6-0, 170 pounds. Arvizu plans to study Criminal Justice.

Eli Boldan is a senior at Harlan High School (Iowa) and caught 36 passes for 828 yards and nine touchdowns this season and was a first-team all-district pick and an academic all-district selection in 2018. Boldan plans to study Exercise Science.

Carson Brown is a senior at Homedale High School (Idaho). He had 64 catches for 1,087 yards and 18 touchdowns and earned first-team all-state honors and was a first-team all-conference selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Brown was named his conference’s offensive player of the year as well and helped his team to a conference championship and a state championship runner-up finish. He’s listed 5-10, 160 pounds. He plans to study Computer Science.

Treven Cadwell, a student at Coe College and a graduate of Pella Christian (Iowa) will join the Defenders. Cadwell was an all-district linebacker and had 38 tackle with eight for loss and two sacks and two interceptions while playing at Pella Christian. Cadwell is listed 6-0, 210 pounds and he will study Health and Human Performance.

Raphael Carr is a student at the University of Redlands and graduated West Hills High School (California). Carr was an all-league pick at both receiver and defensive back and was the Grossmont Valley League Player of the Year and had 75 catches for over 1,200 yards with nine touchdowns. He’s listed 5-8, 175 pounds and plans to study Actuarial Science.

Clayton Cook is a senior at Central Burden High School (Kansas) will join the Defender program and is listed 6-0, 215 pounds and has played fullback, defensive end, linebacker, kicker and punter. He was a first-team all-area selection on both offense and defense and was an all-state honorable mention. He plans to study Enviromental Engineering.

Brayden Farr is a senior at Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School (California). He earned all-county honors three times and claimed All-CIF honors as a junior. He totaled 128 tackles during his senior season with 19 for loss and had six sacks with 604 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He totaled over 360 tackles during his career and nearly 900 rushing yards. He was named Central Sierra 8 Man MVP. He plans to major in Engineering.

Zane Gunter completed his senior season for Olton High School (Texas) and totaled 1,264 yards on 175 carries with 14 touchdowns and 7.6 yards per carry. He was a second-team all-district pick three times. He was also a first-team all-district pick in baseball and was a regional qualifying sprinter in track and field. He’s listed 5-7, 170 pounds and plans to study Health and Human Performance.

Gabriel Hoyt played football for Urbandale High School (Iowa) and was an honorable mention all-district pick and earned three varsity letters win football, three in wrestling and three in track and field. He totaled 55 tackles this season with three interceptions He’s listed as a 6-2, 175 pound cornerback and helped his team to the playoffs the last three seasons.

Carter Kooi is a senior at Western Christian High School (Iowa) and had 1,000 receiving yards with 77 receptions and 14 touchdown catches. He claimed all-district honors twice and was on a 2016 state champion team and a 2017 state playoff qualifying squad. He was his team’s offensive most valuable player in 2018. He’s listed 6-4, 210 pounds and plans to study Business.

Jessup Leakey is a student at Blue Springs High School (Missouri) and earned Missouri Class 6A All-Conference and All-District honors for his offensive line play and he was awarded the 2018 Blue Springs Offensive Hammer of the Year. He was a member of two Class 6A state title game participants and was on three district champion teams. He’s listed 6-2, 260 pounds and was a two-year starter on the offensive line and also saw time on defensive line and special teams. He plans to study Agriculture.

Drew Mathison is a senior at Sergeant Bluff Luton High School (Iowa). He was an honorable mention all-district pick in 2018 and is a three-time letter winner in football, track and wrestling. He claimed Academic All-State honors in football, wrestling and track and is a 5-10, 165 pound safety. Mathison was a part of three district champion teams, four state playoff qualifiers and two state semifinal teams in football. He’s made two appearances at the state meet in wrestling.

Zade Niklasen is a senior at Atlantic High School (Iowa) where he played running back, defensive back, linebacker and wide receiver during his career. He had 63 tackles, 41 rushes for 338 yards and six catches for 128 yards. He claimed second-team all-district honors and was voted team captain. He was also on state champion winning 4×400 and distance medley relay teams. He plans to study Agriculture Business at Dordt.

Dalton De Ronde Robo attended Christchurch Boys High School (New Zealand) and Kellogg-Delton High School (Michigan) and is listed 6-0, 220 pounds.

Davis Ryan is a senior at Akins High School (Texas) and played free safety. He’s 5-11 and 175 pounds and was in on 219 tackles with four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss. He was an all-district pick and served as a captain. He helped Akins to a Bi-District finalist finish in 2017.

Tripp Ryan is a senior at Akins High School (Texas) where he played strong safety. He was a three-year starter and totaled 189 tackles with four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 27 tackles for loss. Ross earned all-district honors at defensive back and was on a Bi-District Finalist team in 2017. He’s 6-0, 180 pounds.

Carter Schiebout is a senior at Unity Christian High School (Iowa) and played running back and linebacker during his career. He had 1,130 yards rushing in 2018 and was named first-team all-district for the second straight year. Schiebout ran for a school record 2,448 yards with 19 rushing touchdowns during his career. Schiebout plans to enter the Pre-Veterinary program.

Cale Schweitzberger is a senior at Kingsley Pierson High School (Iowa) and was in on 41 tackles and earned first-team all-district honors. He is listed 6-2 and 225 pounds and played offensive and defensive line. He plans to study Engineering.

Cameron Smolik played for Van Meter High School (Iowa). In 2018 he had 37 tackles with nine for loss with 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Smolik earned first and second-team all-district honors during his career and was a three-time academic all-district honoree and was on a 4×400 state qualifying relay team. He was on a state champion team in 2017 and a state semifinalist finisher in 2016 and 2018. He’s listed 6-0, 200 pounds and will be in the Pre-Med program.

Jake Sniffin prepped at Ridge Point High School (Texas) . He had 92 career tackles and was named an all-district pick at safety. He was part of four district championships and served his team as a captain and was an academic all-district selection. He plans to study Education.

Michael Sonderman is a senior at Ridgevue High School (Idaho) and ran for 2.549 yards during his career with 24 rushing touchdowns. He was a first-team all-conference pick in 2018 after earning honorable mention accolades as a junior. He was selected team most valuable player in 2017 and offensive most valuable player in 2018. He was picked to play in the Idaho Shrine Game this summer. He plans to study Theology and is listed 5-9, 205 pounds.

Chase Stowe played at Akron Westfield High School (Iowa) and caught 58 passes for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. He was used as a tight end and defensive end for the Westerners and claimed first-team all-district and all-state honors and was selected to the district all-academic team and was picked as the district lineman of the year. He plans to enter the Pre-Med program and study Chemistry and Biology.

Noah Stueber is a senior at Lincoln Lutheran High School (Nebraska) and earned all-district and all-conference honors this season while totaling 33 tackles with two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Stueber also earned honorable mention all-district and all-conference honors as a junior and is listed 6-0, 210 pounds and played both offensive and defensive line. He plans to study Biomedical Engineering.

Owen Thomas is a senior at Buhach Colony High School (California). He’s listed as a 5-7, 190 pound running back and was named outstanding offensive back by his team in 2018. He will study Health and Human Performance and join the Pre-Physical Therapy program.

Anthony Trojahn is a senior at Berthoud High School (Colorado). He had 31 catches for 744 yards during his career and totaled 259 tackles with 12 for loss with six sacks while playing linebacker. He’s a three-time first-team academic all-state honoree and was a team captain three times and team mvp twice. He plans to study Exercise Science.

Sean Westergaard is a senior at Westwood High School (Iowa). He was a two-time all-district first-team honoree and earned first-team all-state honors at defensive back. Westergaard is a four-time academic all-state selection and was the district’s most valuable player in 2018. He guided the Rebels to the first district title and playoff appearance in school history. He ran for 2,080 yards during his career with 22 touchdowns. He’s listed 6-0, 155 pounds and played quarterback and defensive back.

Peyton Wiggs is a student at Olathe South (Kansas) where he totaled 307 tackles, forced three fumbles and had 10 sacks with 15 tackles for loss. He was a three-time all-league honorable mention selection and is listed 5-9, 165 pounds. He plans to study Criminal Justice.

Jesse Wolfe is a senior at Estherville Lincoln Central High School (Iowa) and earned all-district first-team honors in 2018 and was an honorable mention pick in 2017. He played offensive and defensive line and is listed 6-0, 285 pounds.