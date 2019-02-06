DWU Sweeps Mount Marty in GPAC Doubleheader at Corn Palace

Women

MITCHELL, S.D. – The No. 5 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team used stifling defense to record their 24th win of the season against in-state rival Mount Marty College in a 65-48 Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

MMC jumped on the scoreboard first, taking an early 3-0 lead in the opening minute and a half. Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) did not let the Lancer lead last long as she scored on back-to-back possessions to give DWU a 4-3 lead.

Both teams traded baskets for the next three minutes until the Tigers (24-3, 17-3 GPAC) took a timeout. Coming out of the break, Cheeseman found Sydney Halling (Harrisburg, S.D.) for an easy layup.

With a minute left in the opening quarter, Madison Mathews (Draper, S.D.) nailed a 3-point shot to push the Tiger lead to seven points.

After the Lancers (13-13, 7-13 GPAC) pulled within four points in the second quarter, DWU answered back with four-straight points thanks to a Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) jump shot. But, the Lancers would not go away as they notched a layup with the clock winding down to make it a 26-21 game at halftime with DWU leading.

The Tigers opened the second half on a 17-4 run that was capped off by a Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) 3-pointer to give them a 19-point lead.

MMC called a full timeout to regroup. Coming out of the timeout, the Lancers found the basket with a layup. However, Carr poured in another 3-point basket to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game to that point. The Lancers finished the third quarter on a 5-0 spurt to narrow the DWU lead to 19 points.

MMC cut into the Tiger lead with a 3-pointer of their own to make it a 16-point game. But, Makaela Karst (Plankinton, S.D.) found her way to the basket with a layup.

Both teams went cold from the field for three minutes midway through the fourth stanza until Cheeseman added a layup to end the scoring drought. Moments later, Carr dished the ball to Mathews who scored a layup to give DWU an 18-point lead and cruise to victory.

Cheeseman led all scorers with 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field along with four rebounds and three steals. Carr chipped in 12 points and four rebounds, as Osthus tallied eight points and six rebounds. DWU shot 47.4 percent from the field and outrebounded the Lancers 34-19. The Tiger bench finished with 24 points compared to three by MMC, while the DWU defense held the Lancers to 35.6 percent shooting from the field.

DWU sits in first place of the GPAC at 17-3 in conference play, while Concordia University and Northwestern College are tied for second with a record of 16-3.

The Tigers battle No. 1 Concordia University in a GPAC showdown at 2 p.m. Saturday in Seward, Neb.

Men

MITCHELL, S.D. – After trailing by three points at halftime, the No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team used a big second half to top Mount Marty College, 77-58 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference battle Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers (18-8, 11-7 GPAC) scored a quick basket on the first possession of the game from Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.). But, the Lancers (6-21, 2-16 GPAC) quickly responded with a 7-0 run to take a 7-2 lead early in the first half.

DWU fought back after a long 3-pointer from Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) to tie the game. Both teams traded baskets through the middle of the first half. Moments later, MMC went on an 8-0 run forcing a Tiger timeout.

DWU answered with a 7-0 burst of their own, highlighted by a Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) 3-pointer to pull within two points of the Lancers.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Tigers forced a turnover, leading into a Tristan Teichmeier (Sioux Falls, S.D.) layup to tie the score at 31. After a 3-point basket by MMC, DWU trailed at halftime 34-31.

In the second half, both teams remained tight as neither team had a larger lead than four. The Tigers took the lead on layups from Hoglund and Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) to push the lead to 44-42.

After the Lancers responded with a 3-pointer, DWU went on a 10-0 run to grab the momentum of the game. Aaron Ahmadu (Houston, Texas) drilled a 3-point basket to cap off the run forcing an MMC timeout.

The Tigers continued to hit shots from perimeter as McCloud and Ahmadu converted on back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 10-point lead. After another 9-0 run from DWU, the Tigers held a 69-50 lead with 4:28 left to play in the game.

DWU would close out the game down the stretch, holding the Lancers to 24 points in the second half to secure the GPAC victory.

The Tigers were led by Hoglund who scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Ahmadu finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers. McCloud tallied 13 points, while Harden added 11 points and six steals. Teichmeier chipped in eight points and nine rebounds and Kramer collected six points and six rebounds.

DWU is currently 18-8 overall and 11-7 in conference play. The Tigers sit in fourth place and two games behind Briar Cliff University and the University of Jamestown with two conference games left to play.

DWU will be back on the road to take on GPAC opponent Concordia University at 4 p.m. Saturday in Seward, Neb.