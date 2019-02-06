Gov. Kristi Noem Vetoes PUC’s Solar Energy Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has vetoed a Public Utilities Commission bill to define solar energy facilities in state law.

The Republican governor on Wednesday rejected the measure, questioning in her veto message the need for more commission regulation of solar generating stations. Noem says also that a legal review shows “poor drafting” of the bill would give the panel authority to mandate the locations of solar energy projects.

Public Utilities commissioner Chris Nelson, a Republican, earlier told a Senate panel that the bill would be good for solar development because it would remove some regulations on the facilities.

The bill passed overwhelmingly through both legislative chambers, exceeding the two-thirds margin needed in both the House and Senate to override a gubernatorial veto.