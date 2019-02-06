Harrisburg School Officials Closer to Finding New Superintendent

HARRISBURG, S.D. – School officials in Harrisburg are one step closer to finding a new superintendent.

The district is looking to replace Superintendent Jim Holbeck who is planning to retire at the end of the school year. Holbeck has been with the district for about 12 years.

33 applications have been submitted for the position, with 11 of the candidates currently living in South Dakota. Finalists will be selected in two weeks, with a new superintendent expected to be named by the end of the month.