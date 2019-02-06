Lincoln, OG and Yankton All Winners in Boys Hoops Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Matthew Mors had another huge night for his 4th-ranked Yankton Bucks. He scored 37 points at the Washington Gym in a 69-54 win over the Warriors. The top-ranked Lincoln Patriots jumped out to a 9-0 lead over #2 Brandon Valley Tuesday night only to see the Lynx roar back to take a 21-14 lead. But Jared Jaros led the way with 24 points as the pats rallied to improve to 12-1 with a 68-59 win. Evan Talcott had 17 points for the Lynx. At the Sanford Pentagon, Akoi Akoi’s basket with 3 seconds left game O’Gorman a 42-41 win over #5 Roosevelt. Zach Norton and Luke Ronsiek led the #3 Knights with 14 points.