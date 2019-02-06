Lincoln, OG and Yankton All Winners in Boys Hoops Tuesday

Lincoln, OG and Yankton All Winners in Boys Hoops Tuesday
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Matthew Mors had another huge night for his 4th-ranked Yankton Bucks. He scored 37 points at the Washington Gym in a 69-54 win over the Warriors. The top-ranked Lincoln Patriots jumped out to a 9-0 lead over #2 Brandon Valley Tuesday night only to see the Lynx roar back to take a 21-14 lead. But Jared Jaros  led the way with 24 points as the pats rallied to improve to 12-1 with a 68-59 win. Evan Talcott had 17 points for the Lynx. At the Sanford Pentagon, Akoi Akoi’s basket with 3 seconds left game O’Gorman a 42-41 win over #5 Roosevelt. Zach Norton and Luke Ronsiek led the #3 Knights with 14 points.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Canistota beats Irene/Wakonda in OT
Late Moorhead Run Stops Lincoln At Edith Sanford C...
Pair Of Locals Star In Hawkeyes Win Over Illinois
Likness Retires as Yankton Football Coach

You Might Also Like