National Letter of Intent Day

National Letter of Intent Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Wednesday, February 6th was National Letter of Intent Day for the high school football players who had not already inked their decisions back in December on the early signing day. USD signed 11 new players, none of whom are from the area. The Jackrabbits signed 10 more players including WR Michael Drotzman of Yankton and QB Joe Slama of Bon Homme who led his Cavaliers to a huge comeback in the state championship game.

Augustana signed 23 including a pair of receivers who also helped their teams to a state title-TE Mitchell Goodbary of SF Christian and WR-Carter Olthoff who re-wrote the record books at Brandon Valley. Carter Slykhuis led Tea Area to a state title and he’s headed to USF along with 29 more high school standouts. Trey King of Irene/Wakonda tops the list of 40 to sign on to play for Tom Dosch and his Northern Wolves.

Josh Anderson inked 37 at Dakota State including Chase Dufek of Colome who scored the game winning TD in the state title game for the Cowboys. Yankton’s Rex Ryken brings his receiving skills to DWU where Ross Cimpl signed 32. Dordt has 26 new players including Brayton Van Kekerix of Rock Valley and Northwestern signed 44 new athletes led by Jake Lynott of West Sioux who transferred from Augie after a record-setting career with the Falcons who dominated in Iowa high school football.

See the complete list of each of the schools recruits on the KDLT web site.