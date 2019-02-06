Northern Signs 40 on National Letter of Intent Day

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head football coach, Tom Dosch, announced the signing of 40 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent today. The incoming student-athletes hail from eight different states and eight position groups. The large class is just the second in Dosch’s tenure that has reached 40 or more signees following the 44-member class of 2017.

 

“The 2019 Wolves football signing class is filled with size, speed and winners,” noted Dosch. “Our staff did a tremendous job of adding players at all positions, with a major emphasis on the offensive line, defensive secondary and defensive line. The size potential and range of this group is awesome. As usual, we made signing multi-sport athletes a top priority, as over ninety percent of this group competes in additional sports for their high school.”

 

Mason Amato (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Beau Bertram (Colome, S.D.), Nick Boever (Dell Rapids, S.D.), Isaiah Cherrier (Minnetonka, Minn.), Koffi Gbekle (Minneapolis, Minn.), Gage Gehring (Pierre, S.D.), Nick Gerlach (East Bethel, Minn.), Clifford Geyer (San Antonio, Texas), Kresean Greer (Minneapolis, Minn.), Logan Grossinger (Buffalo, Minn.), Max Hanson (East Troy, Wis.), Zach Hanson (Sioux Falls, S.D.),  Anthony Harris Jr. (Minneapolis, Minn.), Lathem Hodges (Gillette, Wyo.), Taylor Hojer (Oldham, S.D.), Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen, S.D. ), Jaden Karst (Bath, S.D.), Trey King (Irene, S.D.), Nate Kneebone (Flandreau, S.D.), Shemar Lawson (Brooksville, Fla.), Will Madler (Bismarck, N.D.), Kendrick Maynor Jr. (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Luke Moberg (St. Paul, Minn.), Devonte Murphy (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Sam Muston (Renner, S.D.), Isaac Olson (Fargo, N.D.), Nick Olson (Aberdeen, S.D.), William Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.), Eddie Price (Dell Rapids, S.D.), Caleb Schentzel (Northville, S.D.), Jacob Schloe (Sauk Rapids, Minn.), Clay Schmitz (Gilbert, Ariz.), Justin Sedin (Poplar, Wis.), Cole Siegfried (Brandon, S.D.), Kellen Simmons (Chandler, Ariz.), Daylin Simon (Warner, S.D.), Brandon Steinhauer (West Fargo, N.D.), Justin Streit (Watkins, Minn.), Jacob Vetter (Hawley, Minn.), and Lynden Williams (Huron, S.D.).

 

“The 2018 fall semester had NSU football with our highest team semester GPA ever recorded,” added Dosch. “That looks to continue, as 60 percent of our signees were recipients of academic scholarships to NSU.”

 

The signing classes largest contingency comes from the state of South Dakota (18), followed by Minnesota (10), Arizona (3), North Dakota (3), Florida (2), Wisconsin (2), and Texas (1). Linemen were a key component for the 2019 class with the additions of ten on the offensive line and six on the defensive line. The Wolves will also add seven defensive backs, six linebackers, five wide receivers, three running backs, two tight ends, and two quarterbacks.

 

Dosch continued, “We remain committed to recruiting our immediate area first and foremost, with over three-fourths of our signees from South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. In addition, we continue to recruit the region and beyond searching for student-athletes that will continue to elevate our program, on and off the field. We are excited to have these young men and their families join in all the amazing things currently happening at NSU; they will be part of an unprecedented, transformational time for our university.”

 

In addition to the 40 student-athletes signing national letters of intent, Northern will add six recruited walk-ons in the fall of 2019. Those individuals include Blayne Brink (LB – Gillette, Wyo.), Levi Cooper (ATH – Anoka, Minn.), Adam Durland (DL – Sioux Falls, S.D.), Nick Geffre (OL – Watertown, S.D.), Jacob Muhich (LB – Buffalo, Minn.), and Isaak Swartwout (DB – Baltic, S.D.).

 

About Northern State University

Northern State University is a regional university that offers outstanding academics and exceptional extracurricular activities at an affordable price on a safe, welcoming campus. Northern State recently announced its Educational Impact Campaign, with a goal of raising $55 million for a new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, new athletic and recreation fields, and an on-campus regional sports complex. Once the campaign is complete, NSU will be the recipient of more than $100 million in privately funded building projects and scholarships within a decade. To learn more, visit NSU Admissions.

 

2019 Wolves Football Signing Class Roster

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School
Mason Amato OL 6-2 360 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt HS
Beau Bertram LB 6-4 210 Colome, S.D. / Colome HS
Nick Boever RB 5-10 185 Dell Rapids, S.D. / Dell Rapids HS
Isaiah Cherrier RB 6-0 210 Minnetonka, Minn. / Mound Westonka / Western Illinois
Koffi Gbekle DL 6-4 275 Minneapolis, Minn. / Kennedy HS
Gage Gehring LB 6-0 195 Pierre, S.D. / T.F. Riggs HS
Nick Gerlach TE 6-5 230 East Bethel, Minn. / St. Francis HS
Clifford Geyer DL 6-2 260 San Antonio, Texas / Tom C. Clark HS
Kresean Greer DB 5-11 175 Minneapolis, Minn. / DeLaSalle HS
Logan Grossinger DL 6-0 235 Buffalo, Minn. / Buffalo HS
Max Hanson OL 6-4 300 East Troy, Wis. / East Troy HS
Zach Hanson WR 6-4 220 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Lincoln HS
Anthony Harris Jr. OL 6-2 280 Minneapolis, Minn. / DeLaSalle HS
Lathem Hodges OL 6-3 250 Gillette, Wyo. / Thunder Basin HS
Taylor Hojer DL 6-2 240 Oldham, S.D. / Oldham-Ramona HS
Kaden Johnson OL 6-2 275 Aberdeen, S.D. / Central HS
Jaden Karst LB 5-9 210 Bath, S.D. / Roncalli HS
Trey King WR 6-0 210 Irene, S.D. / Irene-Wakonda HS
Nate Kneebone LB 6-3 180 Flandreau, S.D. / Flandreau HS
Shemar Lawson DB 5-9 170 Brooksville, Fla. / Nature Coast Tech HS
Will Madler QB 5-10 180 Bismarck, N.D. / Bismarck HS
Kendrick Maynor Jr. DB 5-10 175 St. Petersburg, Fla. / Calvary Christian HS
Luke Moberg DB 6-1 185 St. Paul, Minn. / John A. Johnson HS
Devonte Murphy DL 6-0 285 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt HS
Sam Muston LB 6-0 190 Renner, S.D. / Baltic HS
Isaac Olson DB 6-0 170 Fargo, N.D. / Oak Grove Lutheran
Nick Olson OL 6-2 270 Aberdeen, S.D. / Central HS
William Perry OL 6-2 285 Gilbert, Ariz. / Casteel HS
Eddie Price LB 6-3 215 Dell Rapids, S.D. / Dell Rapids HS
Caleb Schentzel WR 6-4 190 Northville, S.D. / Northwestern HS
Jacob Schloe OL 6-7 275 Sauk Rapids, Minn. / Sauk Rapids Rice HS
Clay Schmitz WR 6-3 195 Gilbert, Ariz. / Perry HS
Justin Sedin OL 6-3 245 Poplar, Wis. / Northwestern HS
Brandon Steinhauer OL 6-2 295 West Fargo, N.D. / West Fargo HS
Cole Siegfried TE 6-4 210 Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS
Kellen Simmons DB 6-3 195 Chandler, Ariz. / Perry HS
Daylin Simon RB 6-2 180 Warner, S.D. / Warner HS
Justin Streit WR 6-4 200 Watkins, Minn. / Eden-Valley Watkins HS
Jacob Vetter QB 6-4 200 Hawley, Minn. / Hawley High
Lynden Williams DB 6-2 190 Huron, S.D. / Wolsey Wessington HS
