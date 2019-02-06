Northern Signs 40 on National Letter of Intent Day

Northern Signs 40 on National Letter of Intent Day

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head football coach, Tom Dosch, announced the signing of 40 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent today. The incoming student-athletes hail from eight different states and eight position groups. The large class is just the second in Dosch’s tenure that has reached 40 or more signees following the 44-member class of 2017.

“The 2019 Wolves football signing class is filled with size, speed and winners,” noted Dosch. “Our staff did a tremendous job of adding players at all positions, with a major emphasis on the offensive line, defensive secondary and defensive line. The size potential and range of this group is awesome. As usual, we made signing multi-sport athletes a top priority, as over ninety percent of this group competes in additional sports for their high school.”

Mason Amato (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Beau Bertram (Colome, S.D.), Nick Boever (Dell Rapids, S.D.), Isaiah Cherrier (Minnetonka, Minn.), Koffi Gbekle (Minneapolis, Minn.), Gage Gehring (Pierre, S.D.), Nick Gerlach (East Bethel, Minn.), Clifford Geyer (San Antonio, Texas), Kresean Greer (Minneapolis, Minn.), Logan Grossinger (Buffalo, Minn.), Max Hanson (East Troy, Wis.), Zach Hanson (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Anthony Harris Jr. (Minneapolis, Minn.), Lathem Hodges (Gillette, Wyo.), Taylor Hojer (Oldham, S.D.), Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen, S.D. ), Jaden Karst (Bath, S.D.), Trey King (Irene, S.D.), Nate Kneebone (Flandreau, S.D.), Shemar Lawson (Brooksville, Fla.), Will Madler (Bismarck, N.D.), Kendrick Maynor Jr. (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Luke Moberg (St. Paul, Minn.), Devonte Murphy (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Sam Muston (Renner, S.D.), Isaac Olson (Fargo, N.D.), Nick Olson (Aberdeen, S.D.), William Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.), Eddie Price (Dell Rapids, S.D.), Caleb Schentzel (Northville, S.D.), Jacob Schloe (Sauk Rapids, Minn.), Clay Schmitz (Gilbert, Ariz.), Justin Sedin (Poplar, Wis.), Cole Siegfried (Brandon, S.D.), Kellen Simmons (Chandler, Ariz.), Daylin Simon (Warner, S.D.), Brandon Steinhauer (West Fargo, N.D.), Justin Streit (Watkins, Minn.), Jacob Vetter (Hawley, Minn.), and Lynden Williams (Huron, S.D.).

“The 2018 fall semester had NSU football with our highest team semester GPA ever recorded,” added Dosch. “That looks to continue, as 60 percent of our signees were recipients of academic scholarships to NSU.”

The signing classes largest contingency comes from the state of South Dakota (18), followed by Minnesota (10), Arizona (3), North Dakota (3), Florida (2), Wisconsin (2), and Texas (1). Linemen were a key component for the 2019 class with the additions of ten on the offensive line and six on the defensive line. The Wolves will also add seven defensive backs, six linebackers, five wide receivers, three running backs, two tight ends, and two quarterbacks.

Dosch continued, “We remain committed to recruiting our immediate area first and foremost, with over three-fourths of our signees from South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. In addition, we continue to recruit the region and beyond searching for student-athletes that will continue to elevate our program, on and off the field. We are excited to have these young men and their families join in all the amazing things currently happening at NSU; they will be part of an unprecedented, transformational time for our university.”

In addition to the 40 student-athletes signing national letters of intent, Northern will add six recruited walk-ons in the fall of 2019. Those individuals include Blayne Brink (LB – Gillette, Wyo.), Levi Cooper (ATH – Anoka, Minn.), Adam Durland (DL – Sioux Falls, S.D.), Nick Geffre (OL – Watertown, S.D.), Jacob Muhich (LB – Buffalo, Minn.), and Isaak Swartwout (DB – Baltic, S.D.).

