Northwestern Signs 44 on National Letter of Intent Day
ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College Head Football coach Matt McCarty and his staff announced the commitments from 44 high school standouts on National Signing Day.
The largest number of recruits ever announced on Signing Day by Northwestern, this class joins a Red Raider team that finished the 2018 season ranked 12th in the NAIA with a 9-2 record.
“We are extremely excited to have each of these young men continue to pursue excellence at Northwestern. I am thankful for the work our coaching staff has put in building relationships with these young men and their families. Our admissions office, faculty and staff have done a tremendous job helping each of these recruits feel at home at Northwestern,” stated Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty.
The 44-member class comes from 13 different states, the most coming from both South Dakota and Missouri (8), seven from Iowa and six from Minnesota. Coming in, 21 players on offense, 19 on defense, two kickers and two utility or “athlete”. The largest position group is along the offensive line (10) and defensive line (7).
“This is our largest class of recruits on signing day,” commented McCarty. “There is great excitement within our program and each of these players will help us continue to build a championship culture. There are players at every position in this group that can compete at a high level and help us continue to get better. We look forward to working with each one of these athletes.”
Northwestern has been both a playoff team and NAIA Scholar Team each of past 2 seasons, one only two programs that can say that (Reinhardt).
SIGNEES
Name Position Ht. Wt. High School Hometown
Blake Anderson TE 6’3 210 West Point-Beemer Oakland, Neb. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105138/Blake-Anderson
Notes: 2x – 1st Team All State
Cory Bryan DL 6’2 228 Garretson Jasper, Minn.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622724/Cory-Bryan
Notes: All Conference, HM All State, Most Valuable Lineman
Alex Buckmeier DL 5’11 240 New Richland New Richland, Minn.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/5414318/Alex-Buckmeier
Notes: All Area, District Most Valuable Lineman, Academic All State, MN All Star Selection
Noah Burke TE 5’11 185 Tri Valley Crooks, S.D.
http://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/noah-burke/Rch4FkLbEeW-8KA2nzwbTA/videos.htm?videoid=03ee6447-68ff-4905-970a-5657aef2e610
Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field
Donovan Bustamante DB 5’8 155 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6311362/Donovan-Bustamante
Notes: HM All Conference
Lane Caballero QB 5’10 185 Brazoswood Lake Jackson, Texas
http://www.w.hudl.com/profile/6438516/Lane-Caballero
Notes: Captain, All County, Top 50 QB in Texas
Justin Cap DB 5’11 175 Yankton Yankton, S.D.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6325179/Justin-Cap
Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field
Cade Clayberg WR 5’11 165 Tea Area Tea, S.D.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6017692/Cade-Clayberg
Notes: 2x Team Captain, All State Long Snapper, Most Valuable WR, State Champion
Jeremiah Delzer LB 6’1 205 Scottsbluff Scottsbluff, Neb.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5515639/Jeremiah-Delzer
Notes: All District, HM All State, Team Captain, 2nd 200m Dash as Jr, Will also compete in Track and Field
Cole Ford WR 6’1 170 Osceola Crown Point, Ind.
https://wew.hudl.com/video/3/6265888/59ecf0e63448940c385c25f4
Notes: Team Captain, Team Player of the Year
Alan Garner III OL 6’0 280 Mater Dei Catholic Chula Vista, Calif.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6091240/Alan-Garner-III
Notes: 2x All League, All Academic
Cole Gonier LB 6’0 205 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
https://l.hudl.com/profile/6311375/Cole-Gonier
Notes: 2x HM all-conference
Carter Goslee SS 5’11 175 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9247777/5bd7b6ab32e65d0e78e79786
Notes:
Mark Grant OL 5’10 225 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362528/5beda1e6d468870c7c0228e5
Notes: HM All Conference, Academic All State
Jawan Grant OL 5’10 290 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362530/5bde02779a9be10de0d5b234
Notes: HM All Conference
Travis Grover OL 6’5 270 Spencer Spencer, Iowa
https://www.hudl.com/profile/9449416/Travis-Grover
Notes: All District, Academic All District, State Qualifier Shot Put
Luke Guggenmos QB 6’3 195 Palmer Palmer, Alaska
https://wwwr.hudl.com/profile/5364417/Luke-Guggenmos
Notes: All Conference, O-D All American
Drake Harder LB 6’4 205 Mountain Lake Bingham Lake, Minn.
https://wwkw.hudl.com/profile/4305023/Drake-Harder
Notes: All State, Academic All State
Morris Hofer RB 6’0 195 Sully Buttes Onida, S.D.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHMMxRb5qa8&feature=youtu.be
Notes: All State, State Runner Up
Logan Hoyt DL 6’1 270 Plattsmouth Plattsmouth, Neb.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/1924490/Logan-Hoyt
Notes: Team Captain, 2x All Conference, 2x All Omaha Area, Blue-Grey All American
Jack Johnson OL 6’1 290 Blue Springs Blue Springs, Mo.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6455375/Jack-Johnson
Notes: 2x All District, Academic All State
Dakota Johnson OL 5’9 285 Garretson Garretson, S.D.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622734/Dakota-Johnson
Notes: Team Captain, All State, HM Elite 45
Brenden Karlson DE 6’4 220 Waconia Waconia, Minn.
http://www.fun.hudl.com/profile/7985819/Brenden-Karlson
Notes: Team Captain, Academic All State
Marshall Kleinhesselink DE 6’2 235 Sheldon Sheldon, Iowa
Notes: Team Captain, All District, Academic All District
Noah Kullmann DB 5’7 145 Hastings Hastings, Minn.
https://l.hudl.com/profile/8032346/Noah-Kullmann
Notes: Team Captain, All Conference, Academic All State
Jake Lynott Ath 5’10 185 West Sioux/Augustana Hawarden, Iowa
https://www.hudl.com/profile/3096362/Jake-Lynott
Notes: SC Journal Player of the Year, All State, Academic All State, State Champion
Keaton Mork OL 5’8 250 Alta-Aurelia Storm Lake, Iowa
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6005977/5aa49f5dd45e270d78d1be9a
Notes: 2nd Team All District, Academic All District, Will also compete in Baseball
Christopher Munroe OL 6’1 330 Cabrillo Brooklyn, N.Y.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5633804/Christopher-Munroe
Notes: Enrolled at Semester
Peyton Nieuwsma DL 6’2 265 Washington Sioux Falls, S.D.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/7431078/Peyton-Nieuwsma/videos
Notes: 2x State Champion, All Metro, HM Elite 45, Academic All State
Garrett Raymon DL 5’11 235 Hills-Beaver Creek Hills, Minn.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/5339380/Garrett-Raymon
Notes: 3x All District, District Lineman of the Year, Academic All State
Nate Rice RB 5’11 170 Dakota Valley Jefferson, S.D.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/3208662/Nathan-Rice
Notes: Elite 45, 2x All Conference, 2x All State, Team Captain, Will also compete in Baseball
Jahbreel Rounds DB 5’8 165 Wichita Northwest Wichita, Kan.
https://ww.hudl.com/profile/5364107/Jahbreel-Rounds
Notes: State Runner Up, 2x HM All Conference
AJ Schaefer K 5’11 165 Cedar Grove-Belgium Cedar Grove, Wis.
https://wrww.hudl.com/profile/6658836/AJ-Schaefer
Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field
Payton Stanfield WR 6’1 170 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6311398/Payton-Stanfield
Notes: 2x HM All Conference, 2x State Track Qualifier, Will also compete in Track and Field
Michael Storey WR/DB 6’3 185 Spencer Spencer, Iowa
https://www.hudl.com/profile/4690618/Michael-Storey
Notes: 2x All State, Shrine Bowl
Shannon Terrell OL 5’11 260 Crete-Monee University Park, Ill.
https://wew.hudl.com/profile/5383492/Shannon-Terrell
Notes: Honor Roll
Brayton Tuma DB 5’11 175 AHSTW Tennant, Iowa
https://ww.hudl.com/profile/6297944/Brayton-Tuma
Notes:
Jaron Valley K 6’1 165 Seymour Seymour, Wis.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7318745/Jaron-Valley
Notes:
Ben Vander Griend WR 5’11 175 West Point-Beemer West Point, Neb.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105134/Ben-Vander-Griend
Notes: 3x All District, 2x HM All State
Hunter Vick OL 6’1 260 Olathe South Olathe, Kan.
https://a.hudl.com/profile/6476287/Hunter-Vick
Notes: 2x All Conference
Deonte Walker WR 5’11 170 Heelan Sioux City, Iowa
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6636466/Deonte-Walker
Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field
Samuel West LB 5’10 220 Plattsmouth Plattsmouth, Neb.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6638888/Sam-West
Notes: 2x All District
Levi Wiersma LB 5’11 196 Yankton Yankton, S.D.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6324892/Levi-Wiersma
Notes: All State, Defensive MVP
Jadyn Williams LB/DE 6’1 205 William Chrisman Independence, Mo.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6166045/Jadyn-Williams
Notes: 2x HM All Conference