Northwestern Signs 44 on National Letter of Intent Day

ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College Head Football coach Matt McCarty and his staff announced the commitments from 44 high school standouts on National Signing Day.

The largest number of recruits ever announced on Signing Day by Northwestern, this class joins a Red Raider team that finished the 2018 season ranked 12th in the NAIA with a 9-2 record.

“We are extremely excited to have each of these young men continue to pursue excellence at Northwestern. I am thankful for the work our coaching staff has put in building relationships with these young men and their families. Our admissions office, faculty and staff have done a tremendous job helping each of these recruits feel at home at Northwestern,” stated Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty.

The 44-member class comes from 13 different states, the most coming from both South Dakota and Missouri (8), seven from Iowa and six from Minnesota. Coming in, 21 players on offense, 19 on defense, two kickers and two utility or “athlete”. The largest position group is along the offensive line (10) and defensive line (7).

“This is our largest class of recruits on signing day,” commented McCarty. “There is great excitement within our program and each of these players will help us continue to build a championship culture. There are players at every position in this group that can compete at a high level and help us continue to get better. We look forward to working with each one of these athletes.”

Northwestern has been both a playoff team and NAIA Scholar Team each of past 2 seasons, one only two programs that can say that (Reinhardt).

SIGNEES

Name Position Ht. Wt. High School Hometown

Blake Anderson TE 6’3 210 West Point-Beemer Oakland, Neb. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105138/Blake-Anderson

Notes: 2x – 1st Team All State

Cory Bryan DL 6’2 228 Garretson Jasper, Minn.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622724/Cory-Bryan

Notes: All Conference, HM All State, Most Valuable Lineman

Alex Buckmeier DL 5’11 240 New Richland New Richland, Minn.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5414318/Alex-Buckmeier

Notes: All Area, District Most Valuable Lineman, Academic All State, MN All Star Selection

Noah Burke TE 5’11 185 Tri Valley Crooks, S.D.

http://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/noah-burke/Rch4FkLbEeW-8KA2nzwbTA/videos.htm?videoid=03ee6447-68ff-4905-970a-5657aef2e610

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

Donovan Bustamante DB 5’8 155 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6311362/Donovan-Bustamante

Notes: HM All Conference

Lane Caballero QB 5’10 185 Brazoswood Lake Jackson, Texas

http://www.w.hudl.com/profile/6438516/Lane-Caballero

Notes: Captain, All County, Top 50 QB in Texas

Justin Cap DB 5’11 175 Yankton Yankton, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6325179/Justin-Cap

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

Cade Clayberg WR 5’11 165 Tea Area Tea, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6017692/Cade-Clayberg

Notes: 2x Team Captain, All State Long Snapper, Most Valuable WR, State Champion

Jeremiah Delzer LB 6’1 205 Scottsbluff Scottsbluff, Neb.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5515639/Jeremiah-Delzer

Notes: All District, HM All State, Team Captain, 2nd 200m Dash as Jr, Will also compete in Track and Field

Cole Ford WR 6’1 170 Osceola Crown Point, Ind.

https://wew.hudl.com/video/3/6265888/59ecf0e63448940c385c25f4

Notes: Team Captain, Team Player of the Year

Alan Garner III OL 6’0 280 Mater Dei Catholic Chula Vista, Calif.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6091240/Alan-Garner-III

Notes: 2x All League, All Academic

Cole Gonier LB 6’0 205 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

https://l.hudl.com/profile/6311375/Cole-Gonier

Notes: 2x HM all-conference

Carter Goslee SS 5’11 175 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9247777/5bd7b6ab32e65d0e78e79786

Notes:

Mark Grant OL 5’10 225 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362528/5beda1e6d468870c7c0228e5

Notes: HM All Conference, Academic All State

Jawan Grant OL 5’10 290 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362530/5bde02779a9be10de0d5b234

Notes: HM All Conference

Travis Grover OL 6’5 270 Spencer Spencer, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/9449416/Travis-Grover

Notes: All District, Academic All District, State Qualifier Shot Put

Luke Guggenmos QB 6’3 195 Palmer Palmer, Alaska

https://wwwr.hudl.com/profile/5364417/Luke-Guggenmos

Notes: All Conference, O-D All American

Drake Harder LB 6’4 205 Mountain Lake Bingham Lake, Minn.

https://wwkw.hudl.com/profile/4305023/Drake-Harder

Notes: All State, Academic All State

Morris Hofer RB 6’0 195 Sully Buttes Onida, S.D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHMMxRb5qa8&feature=youtu.be

Notes: All State, State Runner Up

Logan Hoyt DL 6’1 270 Plattsmouth Plattsmouth, Neb.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/1924490/Logan-Hoyt

Notes: Team Captain, 2x All Conference, 2x All Omaha Area, Blue-Grey All American

Jack Johnson OL 6’1 290 Blue Springs Blue Springs, Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6455375/Jack-Johnson

Notes: 2x All District, Academic All State

Dakota Johnson OL 5’9 285 Garretson Garretson, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622734/Dakota-Johnson

Notes: Team Captain, All State, HM Elite 45

Brenden Karlson DE 6’4 220 Waconia Waconia, Minn.

http://www.fun.hudl.com/profile/7985819/Brenden-Karlson

Notes: Team Captain, Academic All State

Marshall Kleinhesselink DE 6’2 235 Sheldon Sheldon, Iowa

Notes: Team Captain, All District, Academic All District

Noah Kullmann DB 5’7 145 Hastings Hastings, Minn.

https://l.hudl.com/profile/8032346/Noah-Kullmann

Notes: Team Captain, All Conference, Academic All State

Jake Lynott Ath 5’10 185 West Sioux/Augustana Hawarden, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/3096362/Jake-Lynott

Notes: SC Journal Player of the Year, All State, Academic All State, State Champion

Keaton Mork OL 5’8 250 Alta-Aurelia Storm Lake, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6005977/5aa49f5dd45e270d78d1be9a

Notes: 2nd Team All District, Academic All District, Will also compete in Baseball

Christopher Munroe OL 6’1 330 Cabrillo Brooklyn, N.Y.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5633804/Christopher-Munroe

Notes: Enrolled at Semester

Peyton Nieuwsma DL 6’2 265 Washington Sioux Falls, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/7431078/Peyton-Nieuwsma/videos

Notes: 2x State Champion, All Metro, HM Elite 45, Academic All State

Garrett Raymon DL 5’11 235 Hills-Beaver Creek Hills, Minn.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5339380/Garrett-Raymon

Notes: 3x All District, District Lineman of the Year, Academic All State

Nate Rice RB 5’11 170 Dakota Valley Jefferson, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/3208662/Nathan-Rice

Notes: Elite 45, 2x All Conference, 2x All State, Team Captain, Will also compete in Baseball

Jahbreel Rounds DB 5’8 165 Wichita Northwest Wichita, Kan.

https://ww.hudl.com/profile/5364107/Jahbreel-Rounds

Notes: State Runner Up, 2x HM All Conference

AJ Schaefer K 5’11 165 Cedar Grove-Belgium Cedar Grove, Wis.

https://wrww.hudl.com/profile/6658836/AJ-Schaefer

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

Payton Stanfield WR 6’1 170 Park Hill Kansas City, Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6311398/Payton-Stanfield

Notes: 2x HM All Conference, 2x State Track Qualifier, Will also compete in Track and Field

Michael Storey WR/DB 6’3 185 Spencer Spencer, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4690618/Michael-Storey

Notes: 2x All State, Shrine Bowl

Shannon Terrell OL 5’11 260 Crete-Monee University Park, Ill.

https://wew.hudl.com/profile/5383492/Shannon-Terrell

Notes: Honor Roll

Brayton Tuma DB 5’11 175 AHSTW Tennant, Iowa

https://ww.hudl.com/profile/6297944/Brayton-Tuma

Notes:

Jaron Valley K 6’1 165 Seymour Seymour, Wis.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7318745/Jaron-Valley

Notes:

Ben Vander Griend WR 5’11 175 West Point-Beemer West Point, Neb.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105134/Ben-Vander-Griend

Notes: 3x All District, 2x HM All State

Hunter Vick OL 6’1 260 Olathe South Olathe, Kan.

https://a.hudl.com/profile/6476287/Hunter-Vick

Notes: 2x All Conference

Deonte Walker WR 5’11 170 Heelan Sioux City, Iowa

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6636466/Deonte-Walker

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

Samuel West LB 5’10 220 Plattsmouth Plattsmouth, Neb.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6638888/Sam-West

Notes: 2x All District

Levi Wiersma LB 5’11 196 Yankton Yankton, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6324892/Levi-Wiersma

Notes: All State, Defensive MVP

Jadyn Williams LB/DE 6’1 205 William Chrisman Independence, Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6166045/Jadyn-Williams

Notes: 2x HM All Conference