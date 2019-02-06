Northwestern Signs 44 on National Letter of Intent Day

Northwestern Signs 44 on National Letter of Intent Day
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

ORANGE CITY, IA…Northwestern College Head Football coach Matt McCarty and his staff announced the commitments from 44  high school standouts on National Signing Day.

The largest number of recruits ever announced on Signing Day by Northwestern, this class joins a Red Raider team that finished the 2018 season ranked 12th in the NAIA with a 9-2 record.

“We are extremely excited to have each of these young men continue to pursue excellence at Northwestern. I am thankful for the work our coaching staff has put in building relationships with these young men and their families. Our admissions office, faculty and staff have done a tremendous job helping each of these recruits feel at home at Northwestern,” stated Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty.

The 44-member class comes from 13 different states, the most coming from both South Dakota and Missouri (8), seven from Iowa and six from Minnesota. Coming in, 21 players on offense, 19 on defense, two kickers and two utility or “athlete”. The largest position group is along the offensive line (10) and defensive line (7).

“This is our largest class of recruits on signing day,” commented McCarty. “There is great excitement within our program and each of these players will help us continue to build a championship culture. There are players at every position in this group that can compete at a high level and help us continue to get better. We look forward to working with each one of these athletes.”

Northwestern has been both a playoff team and NAIA Scholar Team each of past 2 seasons, one only two programs that can say that (Reinhardt).

SIGNEES

Name                                 Position   Ht.       Wt.                  High School                Hometown

Blake Anderson                     TE        6’3       210                  West Point-Beemer    Oakland, Neb. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105138/Blake-Anderson

Notes: 2x – 1st Team All State

 

Cory Bryan                             DL        6’2       228                  Garretson                    Jasper, Minn.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622724/Cory-Bryan

Notes: All Conference, HM All State, Most Valuable Lineman

 

Alex Buckmeier                      DL        5’11     240                  New Richland              New Richland, Minn.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5414318/Alex-Buckmeier

Notes: All Area, District Most Valuable Lineman, Academic All State, MN All Star Selection

 

Noah Burke                            TE        5’11     185                  Tri Valley                     Crooks, S.D.

http://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/noah-burke/Rch4FkLbEeW-8KA2nzwbTA/videos.htm?videoid=03ee6447-68ff-4905-970a-5657aef2e610

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Donovan Bustamante           DB       5’8       155                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6311362/Donovan-Bustamante

Notes: HM All Conference

 

Lane Caballero                       QB       5’10     185                  Brazoswood                 Lake Jackson, Texas

http://www.w.hudl.com/profile/6438516/Lane-Caballero

Notes: Captain, All County, Top 50 QB in Texas

 

Justin Cap                               DB       5’11     175                  Yankton                       Yankton, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6325179/Justin-Cap

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Cade Clayberg                                    WR      5’11     165                              Tea Area         Tea, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6017692/Cade-Clayberg

Notes: 2x Team Captain, All State Long Snapper, Most Valuable WR, State Champion

 

Jeremiah Delzer                     LB        6’1       205                  Scottsbluff                   Scottsbluff, Neb.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5515639/Jeremiah-Delzer

Notes: All District, HM All State, Team Captain, 2nd 200m Dash as Jr, Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Cole Ford                                WR      6’1       170                  Osceola                       Crown Point, Ind.

https://wew.hudl.com/video/3/6265888/59ecf0e63448940c385c25f4

Notes: Team Captain, Team Player of the Year

 

Alan Garner III                        OL        6’0       280                  Mater Dei Catholic     Chula Vista, Calif.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6091240/Alan-Garner-III

Notes: 2x All League, All Academic

 

Cole Gonier                            LB        6’0       205                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

https://l.hudl.com/profile/6311375/Cole-Gonier

Notes: 2x HM all-conference

 

Carter Goslee                         SS         5’11     175                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9247777/5bd7b6ab32e65d0e78e79786

Notes:

 

Mark Grant                            OL        5’10     225                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362528/5beda1e6d468870c7c0228e5

Notes: HM All Conference, Academic All State

 

Jawan Grant                           OL        5’10     290                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7362530/5bde02779a9be10de0d5b234

Notes: HM All Conference

 

Travis Grover                         OL        6’5       270                  Spencer                       Spencer, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/9449416/Travis-Grover

Notes: All District, Academic All District, State Qualifier Shot Put

 

 

Luke Guggenmos                   QB       6’3       195                  Palmer                                    Palmer, Alaska

https://wwwr.hudl.com/profile/5364417/Luke-Guggenmos

Notes: All Conference, O-D All American

 

Drake Harder                         LB        6’4       205                  Mountain Lake            Bingham Lake, Minn.

https://wwkw.hudl.com/profile/4305023/Drake-Harder

Notes: All State, Academic All State

 

Morris Hofer                          RB        6’0       195                  Sully Buttes                 Onida, S.D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHMMxRb5qa8&feature=youtu.be

Notes: All State, State Runner Up

 

Logan Hoyt                             DL        6’1       270                  Plattsmouth                 Plattsmouth, Neb.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/1924490/Logan-Hoyt

Notes: Team Captain, 2x All Conference, 2x All Omaha Area, Blue-Grey All American

 

Jack Johnson                          OL        6’1       290                  Blue Springs                Blue Springs, Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6455375/Jack-Johnson

Notes: 2x All District, Academic All State

 

Dakota Johnson                     OL        5’9       285                  Garretson                    Garretson, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5622734/Dakota-Johnson

Notes: Team Captain, All State, HM Elite 45

 

Brenden Karlson                    DE        6’4       220                  Waconia                      Waconia, Minn.

http://www.fun.hudl.com/profile/7985819/Brenden-Karlson

Notes: Team Captain, Academic All State

Marshall Kleinhesselink        DE        6’2       235                  Sheldon                       Sheldon, Iowa

Notes: Team Captain, All District, Academic All District

 

Noah Kullmann                      DB       5’7       145                  Hastings                      Hastings, Minn.

https://l.hudl.com/profile/8032346/Noah-Kullmann

Notes: Team Captain, All Conference, Academic All State

 

Jake Lynott                             Ath       5’10     185                  West Sioux/Augustana            Hawarden, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/3096362/Jake-Lynott

Notes: SC Journal Player of the Year, All State, Academic All State, State Champion

 

Keaton Mork                          OL        5’8       250                  Alta-Aurelia                 Storm Lake, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/6005977/5aa49f5dd45e270d78d1be9a

Notes: 2nd Team All District, Academic All District, Will also compete in Baseball

 

Christopher Munroe             OL        6’1       330                  Cabrillo                       Brooklyn, N.Y.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5633804/Christopher-Munroe

Notes: Enrolled at Semester

 

Peyton Nieuwsma                 DL        6’2       265                  Washington                 Sioux Falls, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/7431078/Peyton-Nieuwsma/videos

Notes: 2x State Champion, All Metro, HM Elite 45, Academic All State

 

Garrett Raymon                     DL        5’11     235                  Hills-Beaver Creek      Hills, Minn.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5339380/Garrett-Raymon

Notes: 3x All District, District Lineman of the Year, Academic All State

 

Nate Rice                                RB        5’11     170                  Dakota Valley              Jefferson, S.D.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/3208662/Nathan-Rice

Notes: Elite 45, 2x All Conference, 2x All State, Team Captain, Will also compete in Baseball

 

Jahbreel Rounds                    DB       5’8       165                  Wichita Northwest      Wichita, Kan.

https://ww.hudl.com/profile/5364107/Jahbreel-Rounds

Notes: State Runner Up, 2x HM All Conference

 

AJ Schaefer                             K          5’11     165                  Cedar Grove-Belgium Cedar Grove, Wis.

https://wrww.hudl.com/profile/6658836/AJ-Schaefer

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Payton Stanfield                    WR      6’1       170                  Park Hill                      Kansas City, Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6311398/Payton-Stanfield

Notes: 2x HM All Conference, 2x State Track Qualifier, Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Michael Storey                      WR/DB                        6’3       185      Spencer                       Spencer, Iowa

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4690618/Michael-Storey

Notes: 2x All State, Shrine Bowl

 

Shannon Terrell                     OL                    5’11     260      Crete-Monee              University Park, Ill.

https://wew.hudl.com/profile/5383492/Shannon-Terrell

Notes: Honor Roll

 

Brayton Tuma                        DB       5’11     175      AHSTW                        Tennant, Iowa

https://ww.hudl.com/profile/6297944/Brayton-Tuma

Notes:

Jaron Valley                           K          6’1       165      Seymour                      Seymour, Wis.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7318745/Jaron-Valley

Notes:

 

Ben Vander Griend                WR      5’11     175      West Point-Beemer    West Point, Neb.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6105134/Ben-Vander-Griend

Notes: 3x All District, 2x HM All State

 

Hunter Vick                            OL        6’1       260      Olathe South               Olathe, Kan.

https://a.hudl.com/profile/6476287/Hunter-Vick

Notes: 2x All Conference

 

Deonte Walker                      WR      5’11     170      Heelan                         Sioux City, Iowa

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6636466/Deonte-Walker

Notes: Will also compete in Track and Field

 

Samuel West                          LB        5’10     220      Plattsmouth                 Plattsmouth, Neb.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6638888/Sam-West

Notes: 2x All District

 

Levi Wiersma                         LB        5’11     196      Yankton                       Yankton, S.D.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6324892/Levi-Wiersma

Notes: All State, Defensive MVP

 

Jadyn Williams                       LB/DE  6’1       205      William Chrisman       Independence,  Mo.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6166045/Jadyn-Williams

Notes: 2x HM All Conference

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Northwestern, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: ,

Related Post

FCS Semifinal: NDSU Runs Away and Ends Jacks Seaso...
Stiegelmeier Apologetic After SDSU’s Record ...
Bemidji State Blitzes SMSU
SDSU’s Taryn Christion in New York for Campb...

You Might Also Like