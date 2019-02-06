Police Seized Record Amount of Meth and Heroin in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department’s annual crime statistics are in. The report card says that Sioux Falls is down on certain types of crime, like vandalism. However, the drug task force seized a record amount of heroin and meth.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, meth possession is at an all-time high in the city.

“I think that we’ve never seen as much methamphetamine in our city because the prices have never been lower and the supply has never been greater,” said Police Chief Matt Burns.

The department seized just over 11 pounds of meth in 2017. Officers seized five times that amount in 2018.

In fact, the department seized more meth in October of 2018 alone than in the entire year of 2017. Additionally, officers also seized 27 times more heroin in 2018 than they did in 2017.

“We had several instances where we were getting one pound(s) and at times two pounds busts in one hit through one search warrant, and that’s amazing frankly,” said Burns.

Burns thinks numbers are up not just because there’s more meth use, but because they’re also dedicating more resources to finding it.

There are 268 sworn police officers, eight of which are currently serving on the drug task force. Every patrolling officer carries narcan, an emergency medication to counteract an overdose.

“We know we can’t arrest our way out of a drug problem, so it’s got to be a comprehensive look, but I can tell you that the enforcement piece has to be a fundamental piece to it,” said Burns.

Police say drug use is a catalyst for violent crime. For example, there were eight homicides last year. Four of those were drug-related.

According to Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, in 2018, 42 people in Minnehaha county alone were denied a concealed carry permit due to a drug conviction. Under Governor Noem’s new constitutional carry law, those 42 people can start lawfully concealing a weapon starting in July.

“It’s a concern from an officer safety standpoint basis, but I can tell you that every officer is trained to be very wary and very careful when they have a situation where it’s unknown if a persons are armed or not,” said Burns.

Burns says his department did not investigate any meth labs in 2018. He believes the majority of meth is trafficked into Sioux Falls from the south.