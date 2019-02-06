Senators Thune, Rounds React to Trump’s State of the Union Address

Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address in primetime last night, touting the country’s strengths in low unemployment, promising to work out trade deals with deals with China and committing to nuclear weapons talks with North Korea.

South Dakota’s congressional leaders were in the House chambers as the President delivered his address last night and share their reactions to the President’s words.

Senator John Thune, the Senate Majority Whip, says he “shares the President’s agenda” and looks forward to building the strength of the economy. But Sen. Thune says cooperation and compromise is needed.

“I hope Democrats join us in this effort, but we risk losing what we have already gained if they instead choose to abandon this progress and cede to the far-left of their party by embracing costly policies with gimmicky names like a ‘Green New Deal’ or ‘Medicare for All’ – policies that would raise families’ energy bills, jeopardize Medicare as we know it, and raise taxes on middle-income Americans,” said Sen. Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds had high praise for the President in his address last night, calling him very “presidential.” Senator Rounds appreciated Trump prioritizing issues such as improved infrastructure and strong trade agreements.

“But he also said some things that I feel people in South Dakota would feel very strongly about. He talked about the sanctity of life. He talked about protecting the unborn. Those are some items that most presidents would shy away from talking about. He hit them head on,” said Sen. Rounds.