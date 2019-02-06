Sioux Falls Man Connected to Russian Agent Indicted

Paul Erickson Accused of Fraud

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A Sioux Falls man connected to a Russian woman convicted of acting as a Russian agent is facing charges of his own. Paul Erickson is charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and money laundering. Erickson was often seen in and around Sioux Falls and Washington, D.C. with his girlfriend Maria Butina, a Russian citizen.

According to a statement from United States Attorney Ron Parsons a grand jury indicted Erickson on charges connected to investment companies he started in South Dakota. One was called “Compass Care Inc” and the other “Investing with Dignity.” According to the statement from Parsons, Erickson devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money through false promises. He appeared before a judge Wednesday February 6 and pleaded not guilty. Erickson is free on bond. A trial date has not been set.