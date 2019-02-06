SMSU Signs 37 High School Football Players on National Letter of Intent Day

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University head football coach Cory Sauter announced the addition of 38 student-athletes to the Mustang program to continue their academic and football careers at SMSU on Wednesday. Today’s announcement came on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent. Sauter said he expects more to sign in the next few days to bring SMSU’s total to more than 40.

Today’s list of signees includes high school and transfer student-athletes from 15 different states including Minnesota (11), California (4), Iowa (3), Nebraska (3), Washington (3), South Dakota (2), Arizona (2), Wisconsin (2), Michigan (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Florida (1), Nevada (1) and Oregon (1). Several of the signees have already enrolled at SMSU for spring semester.

“Today is a special day for Mustang Football! I’m thrilled to announce 38 student-athletes have decided to continue their education and playing careers at Southwest Minnesota State University,” Sauter said. “We have assembled a great group of young men who are hungry to compete and make our program better on and off the field. We are very excited about what these young men bring to our team and are looking forward to developing them for years to come. I would also like to take this time to thank our staff for their tremendous recruiting efforts over the last several months.”

Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school located in Marshall and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. SMSU concluded the 2018 season with a record of 4-7.

SMSU is scheduled to begin spring practice on April 1 and will open the 2019 season tentatively on either Thursday, Sept. 5, or Saturday, Sept. 7, hosting Minnesota State University.

2019 SMSU National Letter of Intent Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown High School Previous School

Bryce Andrews DL 6-3 245 Fr. Bellingham, Wash. Sehome

Gary Barnes DL 6-3 240 Fr. Madison, Wis. Madison La Follette

Jack Beardmore RB 5-10 175 Fr. Caledonia, Minn. Caledonia

Chase Becker LB 6-1 210 Fr. Antioch, Ill. Antioch Community

Adien Belt QB/ATH 6-5 200 Fr. Sioux City, Iowa Sioux City West

Reid Bot OL 6-3 260 Fr. Minneota, Minn. Lakeview

Ako Butler Jr. RB/DB 5-10 170 Fr. Jordan, Minn. Jordan

Nate Collins DL 6-0 260 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic

Bruin French OL 6-4 325 Fr. Midland, Mich. Clare

Diego Fuimaono TE 6-3 260 Fr. Independence, Ore. South Salem

Cole Galeazzi DL 6-3 240 Fr. Kingsford, Mich. Kingsford

Brad Gould OL 6-6 265 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. Bishop Gorman

Paul Herrara QB 6-1 205 Jr. Los Angeles, Calif. Huntington Park East Los Angles College

Walter Holbrook OL/DL 5-11 300 Fr. Minneapolis, Minn. Robbinsdale Cooper

Levi Hooper OL 6-6 320 Fr. Trenton, Fla. Trenton

Jabari Hughes WR 5-10 170 Fr. Inglewood, Calif. Warren

Wyatt Kramer OL/DL 6-0 280 Fr. Southridge, Ind. Southridge

Trey Johnson WR 5-9 170 Jr. Apple Valley, Minn. Eastview Rochester Community & Tech. College

Zyairr Johnson-Landoll OL/DL 6-0 240 Fr. Sturgis, S.D. Sturgis Brown

Jace Mack OL 6-4 240 Fr. Mayer, Minn. Waconia

Aidan Mallory DB 5-11 185 Fr. Vancouver, Wash. Hockinson

Arath Martinez QB 5-10 225 Fr. Rochester, Minn. Rochester Century

Alex Maxwell OL 6-2 280 Fr. Lynnwood, Wash. Meadowdale

Thomas Mergen LB 5-11 215 Fr. Zumbro Falls, Minn. Rochester Century

Steven Nava QB 6-1 200 Jr. Rosemead, Calif. Rosemead Mt. San Antonio College

Andrew Pelishek RB/LB 5-10 185 Fr. De Pere, Wis. Wrightstown

Robert Pentecost OL 6-1 260 Fr. La Vista, Neb. Papillion La Vista

Anthony Provinzino WR/ATH 6-0 220 Fr. Duluth, Minn. Duluth East

Zeke Robinson WR 5-9 160 So. Vermillion, S.D. Elk Point-Jefferson University of South Dakota

Efrain Segoviano OL 6-2 310 Jr. Tucson, Ariz. Tucson Scottsdale Community College

Arvionte Sheffield RB 5-11 180 Fr Hawthorne, Calif. Warren

Jake Smith DL 6-5 265 Fr. Mesa, Ariz. Desert Ridge

Kobi Smith-Parrott OL 6-3 345 Sr. Lincoln, Neb. Lincoln Seton Hill University

Nathan Stearns WR/P 6-5 180 Fr. Olathe, Kan. Olathe South

Seth Totten OL 6-2 290 Fr. Lyons, Neb. Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Derec Weyer OL 6-6 290 Fr. Harlan, Iowa Harlan Community

Cedric Williams OL 6-1 300 Fr. Minneapolis, Minn. Robbinsdale Cooper

Brandon Yira OL 6-2 290 Fr. Hutchinson, Minn. Hutchinson

MINNESOTA (11)

Jack Beadmore, RB, 5-10, 175, Caledonia, Minn. / Caledonia HS

2019 graduate of Caledonia HS … played for coach Carl Fruechte … four-year letter winner … all-conference honorable mention … member four state championship teams … finished with 1,407 all-purpose yards with 13 touchdowns as a senior … state qualifier in 100 meters in track & field.

Reid Bot, OL, 6-3, 260, Minneota, Minn. / Lakeview HS

2019 graduate of Lakeview HS … played for John Sterner … three-year letter winner … all-conference honorable mention … finished senior season with four sacks, three blocked kicks, two fumble recoveries and 42 tackles … also played basketball and ran track.

Ako Butler, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Jordan, Minn. / Jordan HS

2019 graduate of Jordan HS … played for coach Bo Wasurick … three-year letter winner in both football and track & field.

Walter Holbrook, OL/DL, 5-11, 300, Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Cooper HS

2019 graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper HS … played for coach Willie Howard … twice earned all-conference accolades … named most valuable lineman … also in track & field.

Trey Johnson, WR, 5-9, 170, Apple Valley, Minn. / Eastview HS / Rochester Community & Technical College

Spent two seasons (2017-18) at Rochester Community & Technical College … played for coach Derrick Hintz … named first team all-conference in 2018 … averages 28 yards per catch … also had 230 yards on kick return … 2015 graduate of Eastview HS … played for coach Kelly Sherwin.

Jace Mack, OL, 6-4, 240, Mayer, Minn. / Waconia HS

2019 graduate of Waconia HS … played for coach Corey Shea … two-year letter winner.

Arath Martinez, QB, 5-10, 225, Rochester, Minn. / Rochester Century HS

2109 graduate of Rochester Century HS … played for coach Jon Vik … all-conference honoree … completed 99 of 181 passes for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns … team captain … also in track & field.

Thomas Mergen, LB, 5-11, 215, Zumbro Falls, Minn. / Rochester Century HS

2019 graduate of Rochester Century HS … played for coach Jon Vik … three-time all-conference … second team all-state honoree … 2018 Big Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year … two-time all-area … played in 2018 Minnesota Football Showcase … finished career with 158 solo tackles and nearly 400 total tackles … four sacks … also in track & field and lacrosse.

Anthony Provinzino, WR, 6-0, 220, Duluth, Minn. / Duluth East HS

2019 graduate of Duluth East HS … played for Joe Hietela … team captain … three-year letter winner … two-time all-conference … two-time all-section … finished senior season with 32 receptions for 500 yards and three touchdowns … closed career with 58 receptions for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns … also in basketball and track & field.

Cedric Williams, OL, 6-1, 300, Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Cooper HS

2019 graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper HS … played for coach Willie Howard … all-conference honoree … team captain … all-state in wrestling … placed fifth in heavyweight … team captain in wrestling and track & field.

Brandon Yira, OL, 6-2, 290, Hutchinson, Minn. / Hutchinson HS

2019 graduate of Hutchinson HS … played for coach Andy Rostberg … named most valuable offensive lineman … selected all-district … member of district champion team … also in track & field.

ARIZONA (2)

Efrain Segoviano, OL, 6-2, 310, Tucson, Ariz. / Tucson HS / Scottsdale Community College

Spent two seasons (2017-18) at Scottsdale Community College … played for coach Doug Madowski … team won seven games in 2018 … 2019 graduate of Tucson HS … played for coach Justin Argraves.

Jake Smith, DL, 6-5, 265, Mesa, Ariz. / Desert Ridge HS / Pima Community College

Spent two seasons (2017-18) at Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz. … played for coach Jim Monaco … member of team that recorded six wins in 2018 and played in just second bowl game in team history … was named conference special teams player of the week during the 2018 season … 2017 graduate Desert Ridge HS … played for coach Jeremy Hathcock.

CALIFORNIA (4)

Paul Herrera, QB, 6-1, 205, Los Angeles, Calif. / Huntington Park HS / East Los Angeles College

Spent two seasons (2017-18) at East Los Angles College … played for coach Bobby Godinez … completed 62 of 120 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 … also rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown … 2016 graduate of Aspire Pacific Academy … played at Huntington Park HS.

Jabari Hughes, WR, 5-10, 170, Inglewood, Calif. / Warren HS

2019 graduate of Warren HS … played for coach Raul Lara … named second team all-conference … caught 27 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns as a senior … named league MVP and team offensive player of the year as a junior … finished career with 2,139 reception yards and 32 touchdowns … four-year letter winner … also in track & field.

Steven Nava, QB, 6-1, 200, Rosemead, Calif. / Rosemead HS / Mt. SAC

Played two seasons (2017-18) at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. … played for coach Bob Jastrab … passed for 2,013 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018 … completed 159 of 262 pass attempts … spent the 2016 season as a redshirt at North Dakota State … 2016 graduate of Rosemead HS.

Arvionte Sheffield, RB, 5-11, 180, Hawthorne, Calif. / Warren HS

2019 graduate of Warren HS … played for coach Raul Lara … first team all-city … named most outstanding running back … rushed for 1,087 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior … also had 51 tackles and four interceptions … finished career with 3,044 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns … also in track & field.

FLORIDA (1)

Levi Hooper, OL, 6-6, 320, Trenton, Fla. / Trenton HS

2019 graduate of Trenton HS … played for Ben Jacqmein … three-time letter winner … 2019 Gainsville Sun All-Area … all-region.

ILLINOIS (1)

Chase Becker, LB, 6-1, 210, Antioch, Ill. / Antioch Community HS

2019 graduate of Antioch Community HS … played for coach Brian Glashagel … two-time all-conference … all-area … recorded 65 tackles, five sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior … all-state in the discus … three-time all-conference thrower.

INDIANA (1)

Wyatt Kramer, OL/DL, 6-0, 280, Holland, Ind. / Southridge HS

2019 graduate of Southridge HS … played for coach Scott Buening … member of state championship team … all-region honoree … all-state honorable mention … section champion in wrestling.

IOWA (3)

Adien Belt, QB/ATH, 6-5, 200, Sioux City, Iowa. / Sioux City West HS

2019 graduate of Sioux City West … played for Joe Schmitz … first-team all-conference … finished senior season with 3,015 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns … also rushed for 910 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Nate Collins, DL, 6-0, 260, Des Moines, Iowa / Dowling Catholic HS

2019 graduate of Dowling Catholic HS … played for coach Tom Wilson … selected All-Iowa Elite honorable mention … first team all-district … member of two state championship teams … three-year letter winner.

Derec Weyer, OL, 6-6, 290, Harlan, Iowa / Harlan Community HS

2019 graduate of Harlan Community HS … played for coach Curt Bladt … twice named all-district offensive line … letter winner in wrestling, baseball and track & field.

KANSAS (1)

Nathan Stearns, WR/P, 6-5, 180, Olathe, Kan. / Olathe South HS

2019 graduate of Olathe South HS … played for Craig Lewis … all-conference honorable mention punter … finish senior season with nine catches for 97 yards … averaged 37.8 yards per punt … recorded 11 punts inside 20-yard line … had 12 punts 45-yards or longer … also in track & field.

MICHIGAN (2)

Bruin French, OL, 6-4, 325, Midland, Mich. / Clare HS

2019 graduate of Clare HS … played for coach Kelly Luplow … three-time all-conference … all-state honoree … named to Saginaw and Bay City Dream Team.

Cole Galeazzi, DL, 6-3, 240, Kingsford, Mich. / Kingsford HS

2019 graduate of Kingsford HS … played for coach Chris Hoger … all-conference honoree … named All-U.P. offensive end … played in all-star game … recorded 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a senior … also played basketball.

NEVADA (1)

Brad Gould, OL, 6-6, 265, Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS

2019 graduate of Bishop Gorman HS … played for Kenny Sanchez … member of four-time region and four-time state championship team.

NEBRASKA (3)

Rob Pentecost, OL, 6-1, 260, La Vista, Neb. / Papillion La Vista HS

2019 graduate of Papillion La Vista … played for coach Randy Hueburt … three-year letter winner … two-time team captain … all-state honorable mention … finished senior season with 27 pancake blocks … recorded 63 pancake blocks in career … had 26 career starts … also in track & field.

Kobi Smith-Parrott, OL, 6-3, 345, Lincoln, Neb. / Lincoln HS / Seton Hill University

Played one season at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. … started at left guard during the 2018 season … played two seasons (2016-17) at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif. … 2016 graduate of Lincoln HS … named all-conference, all-city and all-state.

Seth Totten, OL, 6-2, 290, Lyons, Neb. / Lyons-Decatur Northeast HS

2019 graduate of Lyons-Decatur Northeast HS … played for Dan Maresh … four-year letter winner … two-time first team all-district … all-state honorable mention … River Battle Bowl Prep All-Star game … closed senior season with 42 tacks including two sacks … finished career with 109 tackles includes two sacks … also in track & field, wrestling and powerlifting … state qualifier in both wrestling and track & field.

OREGON (1)

Diego Fuimaono, TE, 6-3, 260, Independence, Ore. / South Salem HS

2019 graduate of South Salem HS … played for Scott Dufault … four-time football letter winner … three-year starter … team captain … three-time all-conference tight end … also a two-time basketball letter winner … track letter winner.

SOUTH DAKOTA (2)

Zyairr Johnson-Landoll, OL/DL, Sturgis, S.D. / Sturgis Brown HS

2019 graduate of Sturgis Brown HS … played for coach Chris Koletzky … two-time all-conference … three-year letter winner … team captain … three-year starter … finished with 42 tackles and seven for loss in 2018 … closed career with 94 tackles, including 14 for loss.

Zeke Robinson, WR, 5-9, 160, Vermillion, S.D. / Elk Point-Jefferson HS / University of

Spent two seasons (2017-18) at the University of South Dakota … did not play in any games … 2017 graduate of Elk Point-Jefferson HS … played for coach Jake Terry … named first team all-state … all-star game selection … named to Argus Leader Elite 45 … recorded more than 900 all-purpose yards as a senior … also competed in basketball and track & field.

WASHINGTON (3)

Bryce Andrews, DL, 6-3, 245, Bellingham, Wash. / Sehome HS

2019 graduate of Sehome HS … played for coach Kevin Beason … three-year letter winner … named honorable mention all-conference … also competes in track & field and basketball.

Aidan Mallory, DB, 5-11, 185, Vancouver, Wash. / Hockinson HS

2019 graduate of Hockinson HS … played for coach Rick Steele … first team all-league at defensive back … member of four conference championship teams … finished with 84 tackles and one interception as a senior … also earned all-conference honors as a linebacker in career … also in wrestling and track & field.

Alexander Maxwell, OL, 6-3, 260, Lynnwood, Wash. / Meadowdale HS

2019 graduate of Meadowdale HS … played for Matt Leonard … three-time first team all-conference offensive lineman… second team all-area … two-time first team all-conference defensive line … second team all-conference defensive line … first-team all-area defensive line … also in wrestling and track & field.

WISCONSIN (2)

Gary Barnes, DL, 6-3, 240, Madison, Wis. / Madison La Follette HS

2019 graduate of Madison La Follette HS … played for coach Scott Swanson … conference defensive end of the year … first team all-conference … first team all-region … all-city honoree … recorded 74 tackles with 4.5 sacks as a senior … three-year letter winner … finished career with 113 tackles and 9.5 sacks … also in track & field.

Andrew Pelishek, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, De Pere, Wis. / Wrightstown HS

2019 graduate of Wrightstown HS … played for Steve Klister … three-year letter winner … first-team all-conference running back … second team all-area running back … rushed for 835 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior … recorded 25 touchdowns and 1,554 career yards rushing … Wisconsin Coaches Association All-Star nominee … also played basketball and baseball.