Trump Calls For Bipartisanship, A Hard Line On Immigration

President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but also stuck with his hard-line immigration policies.

That stance drew cheers from Republican lawmakers and silence from Democrats.

Trump’s speech sought to shore up Republican support that had eroded slightly during the recent partial government shutdown. His remarks also previewed a fresh defense against Democrats as they ready a round of investigations into every aspect of his administration.

Looming over the president’s annual major address was the Feb. 15 deadline for achieving a budget agreement to avert another shutdown.

In the Democratic response, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called the record 35-day shutdown a political stunt that “defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values.”