USD Signs 11 on National Letter of Intent Day
VERMILLION, S.D.— South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that five other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program. Nielson also introduced sophomore quarterback Devon Moore (Iowa State) and sophomore linebacker Sam Gerst (Ellsworth Community College), high school teammates from Waterloo, Iowa, who have transferred to USD and begun taking classes.

The 11 additions when added to December’s early signing day period of 15 brings the 2019 class to 26 student-athletes.

While the early signing period consisted in large part to the offensive and defensive lines, the newest signees include two running backs, a wide receiver and a linebacker. Running back Travis Theis was the all-classes offensive player of the year in Kansas this past season. Makiya Caesar ran for Butler Community College and has two years of eligibility remaining. Billy Conaway was an all-state receiver in Kansas and Jason Simon-Ressler is an all-state linebacker from Iowa.

When you factor in Moore and Gerst, four of the latest additions hail from Iowa. The Coyotes also successfully recruited in Minnesota (2), Kansas (2), Illinois (1), Wisconsin (1) and New Jersey (1).

2019 South Dakota Football Signing Class

Signed Wednesday:

Name                          Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown             Previous School

Noah Alling*                 OL        6-4       275       Whitefish Bay, Wis.   Whitefish Bay

Lucas Becker*               DL        6-5       270       Blaine, Minn.             Blaine

Makiya Caesar               RB        5-11     205       Neward, N.J.             Butler CC

Billy Conaway               WR       6-1       210       Shawnee, Kan.          Shawnee Mission North

Hayden Ekern*             QB        6-3       210       Chicago, Ill.               St. Rita

Colton Harberts*           OL        6-6       250       Dike, Iowa                Dike-New Hartford

Joe Mather*                  LS        6-0       170       St. Paul, Minn.          Highland Park

Jason Simon-Ressler     LB        6-3       220       Farley, Iowa              Western Dubuque

Travis Theis                  RB        5-11     205       Pratt, Kan.                Pratt

 

Have Enrolled at USD

Name                          Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown             Previous School

Devon Moore                QB        6-4       225       Waterloo, Iowa         Iowa State

Sam Gerst                     LB        6-0       220       Waterloo, Iowa         Ellsworth CC

 

Signed in December:

Name                          Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown             Previous School

Carter Bell                     WR       5-10     180       Bettendorf, Iowa       Bettendorf

Ryan Bena                    OL        6-3       275       Omaha, Neb.             Creighton Prep

Brady Booker                LB        6-3       240       LaSalle, Ill.                Iowa Central CC

Cori Fant Jr.                  DB        6-1       185       Tampa, Fla.              Jefferson

Robert Ford III              DB        6-1       175       St. Peters, Mo.          Lutheran

Nick Gaes                     DL        6-4       235       Alta, Iowa                 Alta-Aurelia

D.J. Gross                     LB        6-2       215       McCook, Neb.            McCook

Blake Holden                DL        6-3       265       Watertown, S.D.       Watertown

Cliff Johnson*               OL        6-5       285       Lake Andes, S.D.       Andes Central

Jake Larsen*                 DL        6-3       270       Harrisburg, S.D.        Harrisburg

Joey Lombard                OL        6-5       305       Anoka, Minn.            Anoka

Jontrell Oliver               DL        6-3       245       Tampa, Fla.              East Bay

Tyler Perry                    DB        6-3       190       North Port, Fla.         Port Charlotte

Tyler Smith                   OL        6-5       270       Joplin, Mo.                Joplin

Siler Tschirhart             OL        6-8       250       Overland Park, Kan.  Blue Valley

 

*Players have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

